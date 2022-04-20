The American Midwest Conference announced its conference players of the week Monday for the week ending April 17. Four Columbia College athletes received an award — softball’s Athena Wheeler and Ella Schouten, baseball’s Andrew Paten and men’s track and field athlete Alexander Dukes.
Wheeler was named AMC Softball Player of the Week.
Wheeler went 4 for 5 at the plate, leading the Cougars to a pair of wins against crosstown rival Stephens College. The Columbia product out of Hickman drilled two home runs and drove in seven runs, while scoring three times. She had a .800 batting average for the week with an on-base percentage of .833 and a 2.000 slugging percentage.
Sweeping the softball awards, the Schouten was honored with AMC Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Schouten went 1-0 on the week and tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout against Stephens. The former Rock Bridge standout struck out eight in the game against the Stars while not walking a hitter.
Paten was awarded AMC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
Paten appeared in two games on the mound, pitching a total of 7⅔ innings without allowing a run and giving up just three hits. The senior struck out 10 batters and allowed no walks.
Dukes took home AMC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Dukes competed in the 10,000-meter run at the UCM Mule Relays. The junior finished third out of 26 runners and qualified for the NAIA National Championships by hitting the “A” standard in a time of 31 minutes, 13.92 seconds.
Columbia College announces Celebration of Excellence award winners
Columbia College announced via Twitter on Tuesday and Wednesday some of its award winners at the Celebration of Excellence ceremony held last week.
Four Cougars seniors were awarded the Virginia & Stanley Williams Award which goes to graduating seniors with the highest GPA. The athletes that won the award were women’s soccer player Mallory Holzer, women’s cross country and track and field athlete Kyla Bertschinger, baseball player Kole Ficken and softball player Alyssa Roll.
Women’s soccer player Macie Lucas was honored with Female Freshman of the Year.
Lucas registered 13 goals and seven assists in her first collegiate season. She netted her first hat trick for Columbia against in-state rival Missouri Baptist in its 5-1 AMC semifinal victory Nov. 8.
Lacrosse goalie Bryce Peltier won Male Freshman of the Year.
Peltier is second in the NAIA in saves with 183. He made a season-high 27 saves in the Cougars' 15-8 defeat against St. Ambrose on March 13.
Women’s basketball player Clare Shetley received Female Breakout Performer of the Year.
Shetley led the AMC in rebounds with 302 and helped guide Columbia to its sixth conference championship title.
Men’s soccer player Aaron Fernandez was awarded Male Breakout Performer of the Year.
This season, Fernandez showed improvement offensively, scoring four goals on eight shots on target while recording one assist. Last season, he netted two goals on four shots on goal and had no assists.