The American Midwest Conference will hold its annual tournaments in the spring instead of early November, as originally planned.
Following the shift, teams will continue to play their fall schedules and have until Nov. 15 to make up for any lost games because of COVID-19. For Columbia College, that applies to its canceled volleyball match against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Sept. 22.
The specific dates of the tournaments are yet to be announced, but they are almost certain to be before mid-April, when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships will take place.
Schools will have the opportunity to schedule more regular season games in the spring, which was part of the conference's plan from the beginning.
The change will give Lyon College and William Woods University, both of which opted out of fall seasons, a chance to compete in the tournament in the spring.
The AMC cross country championships will be held Nov. 6 as originally planned.