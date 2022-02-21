West Virginia born and raised, James Arnold made his way to Missouri nearly 20 years ago when a women’s college basketball coaching opportunity arose. He’s mainly been here ever since.
Arnold’s women’s college hoops coaching career started at North Central Missouri (2002-07) and has included stops at Highland Community College (2007-11), Central Methodist (2011-15), Southeast Missouri (2015-17) and Westminster (2017-19). He will start a new chapter as Columbia College’s women’s basketball coach April 1.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach at the NAIA level and the junior college level, the Division I level, Division III level, and I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of really great young women and staff, and we’ve had some success,” Arnold said. “What’s unique about this position is that I’ll be retaining my AD duties, and Columbia College is accustomed to that because coach (Bob) Burchard did it well for so long.”
Burchard was the Cougars’ AD and men’s basketball coach for 31 years starting in 1988, and he held both positions until he retired in 2019. Arnold is no stranger to tackling multiple roles, doing so at schools for which he previously worked.
“And while it wasn’t the original intent three years ago, it makes sense for us now,” Arnold said. “And fortunately for me, over the years of coaching women’s basketball for 20 years, most all of those years I served as adjunct faculty, coached baseball, I coached women’s golf, I was an assistant AD.”
There will be some familiarity among Arnold’s coaching staff at Columbia. Assistant coach Matt Moore was his assistant at Westminster, and the two were part of SEMO’s women’s basketball staff. Arnold recommended Moore join coach Taylor Possail’s staff this season.
When the two were at SEMO, Moore was a practice player who wanted to work his way into coaching. Columbia’s assistant credited Arnold for giving him coaching opportunities in their time with the Redhawks.
“Scouting reports is one thing that James let me do,” Moore said. “He’s like the only coach that would give me a chance to do those things. So I would just basically kind of get in his office, kind of annoy him a little bit. That’s kind of how I got my start.”
While Arnold helped Moore get into coaching women’s basketball, they also developed a friendship that started nearly 10 years ago. In that time, the pair have had some fun moments on the sideline.
“We were playing at Milliken College, and it was, I think, a two- or three-point game,” Moore said. “And (Arnold) kneels down next to me, and he goes, ‘Man, I need three more stops.’ And then they scored like five seconds after, and he goes, ‘That’s it. We’re gonna have that score.’”
Taking a break from reviewing game film with Moore in his office, Possail shared some of his thoughts on Arnold.
“When you get to spend time with him, you start to see how his brain works,” Possail said. “And in a lot of ways, he’s a little bit unique in the athletics world, but I think that’s a good thing. I think he brings good perspective, and for me as a young coach — still a young coach, but (a) younger coach when I first started working with him — I learned a lot right away from a lot of the things that he believed in, which I think has really helped shape the program.”
In their three years working together, Possail valued most of all that Arnold would let him be himself as a coach, while still assisting.
“(Arnold) would let me pick his brain, he would let me ask questions from time to time,” Possail said. “I really always appreciate that he just let me be me. And I think that that’s really valuable in an athletic director-head coach relationship.”
There are some similarities and differences to Possail and Arnold’s coaching styles. For instance, both are detail-oriented and player-first coaches. A contrasting point both mentioned, though, is Taylor being more defensive-minded while Arnold has an offensive emphasis.
“While my approach isn’t run-and-gun, it’s more we want to control statistics by making sure that we get our field goal attempts up,” Arnold said. “It’s a fun style of play, allows us to play a little bit more deep, a little bit deeper on the roster. And again, Taylor usually is seven or eight deep. I might go nine or 10 deep just based on the style that we play.”
On Thursday, since Possail wasn’t feeling well, Arnold got the opportunity to coach the Cougars in their 65-60 away victory over Hannibal-LaGrange.
“It’s interesting to see (Arnold coach), because that was the first game I had missed in my career in 11 seasons,” Possail said. “You don’t like missing games, and it was tough. But with coach Moore and coach Arnold on the sidelines, I felt confident that we got the job done.”
Arnold and Possail have been friends for seven -plus years, a relationship that started when Arnold was coaching at CMU and Taylor was an assistant for the Cougars.
“I’m just excited for him,” Possail said. “He’s a great friend of mine, and he’s passionate about the student experience, and he’s passionate about women’s basketball, and he’s a great ambassador for the game. So I’m excited to see him back on the sidelines. I think it’s a great move, and I think it’s going to be a great fit for the future of the program.”