The drive from Columbia to Savannah, Missouri, is winding. Taking Interstate 70 westbound for two hours to Kansas City, followed by an hour north, mainly on I-29, leads to the town of roughly 5,000 in the northwest pocket of the state. U.S. Highway 71 is the last leg of the journey to the seat of Andrew County, reached by taking Exit 53 on I-29 just past St. Joseph. Countryside houses populate the stretch, as do roadside businesses advertising with signage as Savannah draws near.
There’s a billboard for an auto repair shop. That billboard marks the first sight of the logo. It’s a depiction of a Native American, forward-facing head in proper garb, with colorless skin and features both defined and jet black all around. Its hair is long with a feather protruding and jewelry dangling. But it’s the facial features that are most striking.
The slots for the “eyes” — more akin of dark voids, with no extra art other than colorless shape — command attention immediately. Slanting at an oblique angle, there’s a mission within the depiction’s “pupils,” if it’s accurate to call them that. They seem ready for action. The mouth, half-visible in the logo with the other part covered by shadow, is straight, emotionless and cold. It doesn’t look like a creation built for remorse, or emotion, or empathy — but aggression.
Drive to downtown and there’s that logo again, stenciled on sidewalks around the square and in front of businesses. It’s unavoidable while strolling down concrete , the painting repeating itself, a whole regiment of these coal-colored, ominous depictions. The logo is repeated in regularity along the pavement, just as cold, just as deadpan.
On the opposite end of the square from Main and Fourth is Savannah City Hall. Near the bottom of the glass door entrance is a quote. Squat down to meet it at eye level and see that it reads, “Where proud roots run deep,” and from certain angles stares back the logo in the reflection.
That logo plastered over town is the insignia for Savannah High School. The name in cursive font on the water tower, in the names of several town businesses and the school’s mascot?
Savages.
Welcome to Savannah.
Native American sports mascots across the United States are under fire, potentially more than they’ve ever been. At the highest levels of professional sports, scrutiny and backlash from Native American groups has resulted in some offending franchises rebranding their clubs completely, most notably the NFL’s Washington Football Team — formerly known as the Redskins. Some, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, have no such plans.
But in almost every state, including Missouri, Native American mascots are still the nicknames of the athletic teams at numerous high schools. And with decades of graduation classes, pep rallies and other memories attached to those nicknames, getting people to part ways with them often isn’t easy.
The Missourian found that 28 high schools in Missouri currently have Native American-themed nicknames, not counting ambiguous names such as “Warriors.” Twenty-three of those schools have “Indians” as their nickname. Two are the “Chiefs,” and one each are the “Redmen,” “Blackhawks” and “Savages.” The Missourian contacted the athletic director at each of the 28 schools with a request to participate in a survey asking, among other things, if there had been recent efforts in their communities to change their nickname and if they believed their nickname was insensitive to Native American groups. Four responded.
The level of discussion about changing the nicknames varies from community to community. In Savannah, the Savages nickname has kickstarted a nearly year-long quarrel between those for and against a mascot change, only recently resolved by a landmark school board decision. By contrast, the topic of the Indians mascot at Elsberry High School has hardly come up. Athletic Director Kari Koch-Dowell wrote in the survey that a nickname change has “Not been a big deal in our community” and selected an option that said there had been “No discussion at all” over the past year about changing the mascot .
In the United States, only Maine has completely banned the use of Native American mascots in its public high schools and colleges, though several states have passed laws for partial restrictions, such as California banning public schools from using the nickname “Redskins” since 2017. Missouri currently has no such restrictions.
Asked whether there had been discussion across Missouri about Native American mascots, the Missouri State High School Activities Association — the governing body for high school athletics across the state — , it provided a brief statement through a spokesperson.
“Each MSHSAA member-school may select both its own nickname and any mascots it would like to represent its district,” the statement read.
Brent Rosenauer shuffles through the office of The Savannah Reporter, the town’s local newspaper. As part-owner and a frequent contributor to the Reporter, he knows the Savages mascot controversy has been the talk of the town for months. He lays several editions of the Reporter on a table, each with a front-page story about something related to the mascot.
There’s that logo again, though it brought friends this time. In the July 9 edition of the Reporter, the centerpiece headline of “A communitywide issue” features seven depictions of the Savages logo throughout history in separate spaces on the page. The present-day one, the eeriest one, is biggest. Six smaller squares feature the other, older editions dated from 1909 to 2000, all of which are still painted on a wall inside Savannah High School. There’s a clear difference in skin tones on the logos labeled 1995, 2000, and Present: dark, light and colorless, respectively. Rosenauer makes an observation.
“One thing I found really interesting, personally … at least with the imagery that’s there and was painted on the high school, there was sort of a …”
He trails his voice for a moment.
“I’ll call it a white-washing effect that started happening. The Native American literally becomes more and more white until eventually, its skin color isn’t even a part of it.”
Rosenauer knows Savannah. He graduated from the high school in 2014, and after graduating from Missouri Western State came back to the town to part-own the Reporter with his father, Ken.
He laid those papers out on the desk the day after the Savannah R-III school board’s final decision on the future of the Savages mascot following debate that raged from the previous summer up until this spring.
In an attempt to boil down years of dispute into a short conversation, Rosenauer explains that a Change.org petition started by a group named Stand Up Savannah, aiming to change the mascot, appeared online sometime around the end of 2019 or early 2020. That group and others began to approach the school board directly about the issue, resulting in a community-wide meeting at the high school to discuss the mascot in July. An ad hoc committee formed out of the meeting that took into account the historical context of the mascot, financial complications for the district and what other schools who changed their mascots had done. Community individuals were brought together on both sides of the topic and never changed their original position. Eventually, after several missed deadlines to come up with a recommendation, a school board meeting was scheduled in April to decide the fate of the mascot.
Savannah residents tend to “overwhelmingly” lean for there to be no change to the mascot, Rosenauer says, but the minority of voices in town against the mascot are loud enough to get leaders within Savannah High School thinking. That wasn’t always the case.
“(In the past), groups that wanted to change the mascot just hadn’t connected with the mechanisms to make that change,” Rosenauer said. “They hadn’t come up with the idea of, ‘OK, let’s go to the board and actually push this.’ It was more a general proclamation of, ‘This mascot’s bad, and that’s a bad thing,’ instead of, ‘OK, what gears do we have that we can move to actually make a change?’”
Michaela Lent remembers being welcomed to Savannah by insults about her skin tone.
Lent, who moved to the community with her family at age five, graduated from Savannah High School in 2011 and is currently finishing a graphic design degree at Missouri Western in nearby St. Joseph. She is a rarity in 99.5% white Savannah. Her family is enrolled in the Kickapoo tribe, while she herself is currently a member of the Cheyenne Arapaho tribe. A Native American family in the home of the Savages.
Lent, in what she called her “6-year-old mind,” didn’t comprehend the Savages nickname and how it may have affected the town’s perception of Native peoples like her. But when middle and high school came around and she more frequently heard her family’s disgust for the term, things started to mesh.
“It kind of set the foundation in my way of thinking and my outlook on society,” Lent said. “All those comments and stuff, I’d just smile and nod or just ignore them until they stopped talking. But yeah, most of that trauma I would say came at a young age and just like being introduced as different than everyone. And this is how they’re depicting me and my people, my family, and everyone’s just OK with it.”
A decade on from her high school graduation, Lent has purposely not had much to do with Savannah. Thirteen years of brushing aside her strain has left her with what she calls a “numbing” feeling whenever she visits the town today. Then, the events of last summer — the nationwide protests sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement and objections over police brutality — inspired her to try to make changes in her community.
Lent says she found the Change.org petition a few days after emailing the school herself to ask if the mascot was going to be examined. From there, she and the Stand Up Savannah group that led the petition linked up and went forward, expanding from a few people to as many as 300 strong at its peak. After decades of apathy, the Savages nickname suddenly moved to the forefront of the town’s conversation.
“Every article that I read about a different school changing their name, I sent it to the board,” Lent said. “They saw that … Maine passed a law to end a Native mascots, and I think two more states are in the works … I just kept sending those to the board and I felt that they knew that was coming, whether they liked it or not.”
There were plenty of people in Savannah who didn’t like the boat-rocking about the mascot, and when Lent made herself one of the forefront figures of the anti-Savages movement, backlash was swift. Lent is frequently part of Facebook arguments involving the mascot, especially when the Reporter posts a story on its page about it. Some variation of “if you don’t like it, leave” is a common response to her posts, along with insults and claims of her practicing “cancel culture.”
Lent’s usual response? Look at the history.
“Savannah is just so stubborn,” Lent said. “They’re like, ‘Well, you know, anyone can be a Savage,’ but the school made it clear who they called the Savages. I don’t know how many times I’ve shared the definition to people, but there’s a way to use it as an adjective, a noun and a verb. And all of them are demeaning and derogatory … they’re toward animals and vicious things. Not any humans.”
As happy as those against changing the mascot were to share their opinions on social media, most declined or didn’t respond to requests to speak with the Missourian about the issue.
Hesitation to comment is common in small towns like Savannah, which are often pods where everyone knows everyone and provocative actions on major community issues — like supporting a mascot change or not — are remembered. Rosenauer estimated that about “10%” of Savannah residents are vocal one way or another about the issue, while the rest keep their opinions silent and try not to get involved.
“The majority of (Savannah residents), while they may have an opinion one way or another, they honestly don’t have a dog in the fight,” Rosenauer said. “It’s not worth fighting it.”
Still, Rosenauer said, he’s found in a nearly a year of reporting on the subject that it’s much easier to get someone pro-change to go on the record about the mascot than someone who is anti-change. Those against the mascot change often share their support in other ways.
The stenciling of the Savages logo on some downtown businesses was done a couple of years ago by a family that charged customers a fee to stencil the logo in a show of support for the mascot. At least three businesses in Savannah — most notably Savage Service Center, the auto repair shop which uses the logo on a billboard just outside of town — have some form of the word “Savage” in their names.
Rylee Scott, a student at MU and a member of Savannah High School’s Class of 2020, was the only current or past Savannah resident who both expressed support for the mascot and agreed to an interview request from the Missourian. His opinion about the mascot is based in his belief that any perception of discrimination it causes has been unintentional, and that makes the action to change the Savages nickname “unnecessary.”
“I truly don’t think that they were purposely trying to discriminate against Native Americans,” Scott said. “I think that people were looking too deep into the Native American imagery … I feel that a mascot is supposed to be intimidating and I guess have somewhat of a negative connotation. And that’s not just for Native Americans; if you look at mascots around the country, I mean, a lot of them are supposed to be intimidating. And sometimes, that comes with a negative connotation. But I don’t think that negative connotation should be viewed as discriminatory.”
Lent finds that to be one of the key issues surrounding the mascot debate — that many in Savannah don’t realize the impact of the Savages name. It’s why she says she doesn’t put blame on current students who are against the change. To her, its impact has never been fully explained to those in the school system.
“When you’re completely immersed in it … it’s like, it’s just a mascot,” Lent said. “It was just everyone’s mentality and nobody cared that people took on the jokes and the stereotypes and stuff. … At a young age, I just thought, ‘That’s just the way things are.’”
Though most Native American mascots in Missouri high schools don’t have a connotation and historical significance as extreme as the Savages, experts have found that Native mascots in general have created problems in the perceptions of Native peoples and their peers.
Dr. Laurel Davis-Delano, a professor in sociology at Springfield College in Massachusetts, has reviewed research on Native mascots and how they both directly and indirectly affect Native Americans. In a study published last summer, Davis-Delano and co-authors aggregated a plethora of past research studies and reported their findings, with the results showing that depictions of Native Americans — mascots, imagery, names, etc. — negatively impact Native people’s self-esteem and increase negative feelings such as depression and hostility, among other findings.
As for how Native mascots affect non-Native people, Davis-Delano discovered what she thought of as a critical finding: exposing non-Native people to Native mascots increases negative stereotypes of Native Americans — especially among those who think the mascots are positive.
“It’s not surprising that the studies turned out this way,” Davis-Delano said. “There’s hundreds of different Native cultures, but the mascots more or less embody a homogenous version of what Native people are like culturally (and) ignores cultural differences. (The mascots) are almost all male, they’re also almost all warriors or chiefs and they’re almost all from the past. … I think that decision makers need to pay attention to these research findings.”
It’s happening in some places.
The National Congress of American Indians has kept a real-time database throughout the past year that “enables NCAI staff to identify, track, engage, and educate those schools that are having active conversations about whether and how to change their mascots,” per the report. NCAI numbers show that 70 changes nationwide of Native American mascots and/or imagery occurred in 2020, with 16 of those coming from November to May of this year. No Missouri high school is among the 16.
Several school districts within a 90-minute drive of Columbia, including Hallsville, Russellville, Van-Far and School of the Osage, fit into the NCAI’s category of having the “Indians” nickname, which the Congress notes is used in 346 school districts in the U.S.
Hallsville, the lone Boone County school on that list, doesn’t plan to change its nickname anytime soon, per a survey response by AD Brad Blakemore. The topic has come up, he noted in his response to the Missourian survey, but due to what he wrote was “public sentiment based on tradition,” there likely won’t be significant adjustments to the mascot coming. Blakemore did not respond to a request for follow-up comments.
Nine months of tension in Savannah were coming to a boiling point. The school board selected April 13 as the date when the fate of the Savages mascot — both the name and the Native American imagery associated with it — would be decided.
As former president of the Savannah R-III school board, Stancy Bond was the figurehead of an entity backed into a difficult situation. Keep the mascot, and detractors would surely accuse the board of upholding institutional racism and white supremacy. Ditch it, and supporters would certainly accuse it of bowing to a mob mentality.
Faced with that decision, Bond — who stepped down as president but remains on the board following April’s vote — wanted to ensure that there was nothing vague about the deliberation process. When the board helped form the ad hoc committee to investigate the mascot, Bond said its goal was to create a nine-person panel that featured a 4-4 split between pro- and anti-change members, along with an “unbiased” chair. About 25 people applied to be on the panel, Bond said, and the committee was formed and operated separately in work sessions away from the school board.
From November to mid-March, the committee deliberated the historical context of the mascot, financial complications for the district and what other schools who changed their mascots had done. There was never an ultimate recommendation that the committee agreed to send to the board; the two sides differed on too much. But Bond did get guidance.
“They did not provide a recommendation, per se,” Bond said. “But the recommendation was also that if the board chose to change, they would recommend changing the mascot and retaining the name.”
So that’s what was put to a vote at April’s school board meeting, along with an expansion of Native American history offered in the school’s curriculum and an expansion of the district’s ties to the Andrew County Museum and Historical Society to preserve artifacts related to the Savages nickname. Bond and the members weren’t aware of the motions before the meeting, but knew a decision was to be made.
A crowd of fewer than 30 people arrived at Savannah High School’s gymnasium for the vote, a far cry from the more than 250 who sat in the same gym for a public forum about the mascot last July, per past editions of the Savannah Reporter. The board sat at desks placed in the middle of the gym floor for its decision — the spotlights literally and figuratively above their heads — with swaths of people on each side eagerly awaiting an announcement.
Moments before the board’s decision, member Dyann Duncan moved to attempt to have the Savages mascot debate solved at the ballot box with a voting resolution in August — something that violates state statues and board policy. Bond and fellow member Joseph Barbosa, citing the months of work that came with understanding the issue at hand, argued that it was the board’s decision and had Duncan’s motion struck down by a 4-3 vote.
The final vote for the future of the Savages came 4-3 in favor of keeping the mascot, but phasing out Native American imagery in the district beginning June 1. The motion related to offerings of Native American history (to become effective starting in 2022-23) and the Andrew County Museum passed, too. Months of pressure now, finally, had closure. The matter was settled, and it ended in a compromise.
Bond, along with Savannah as a whole, could step back and collect herself.
“Thank you, Lord,” Bond told The Maryville Forum following the meeting.
The day after the meeting, the Savages had games to play.
There was a tinge of irony in Savannah’s first home athletic event being a baseball game, a 4-2 Savages win over Benton. Baseball is known as America’s pastime — a generational game that ostensibly represents the best of the country. Yet the Savages label across Savannah’s jerseys was a noun critics found harkening to a vile and genocidal part of America’s past: Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence about “merciless Indian Savages,” a fact many against the mascot brought up in conversation.
But from that day forward, the Savannah Savages in their full substance were to be no more. The days were numbered when that logo, the one that seemed to eerily find its way into sight around town, would be associated with Savannah High School. Those interviewed saw it as a sign of progress.
“It doesn’t seem real right now, I guess,” Lent said. “I’ve been doing (work) for almost a year and then all of a sudden, it’s over. But … I feel it was like a full-circle moment for me, it’s just like growing up and never saying anything, and then 20 years later finally speaking up about it. … I really would’ve liked to see the slur gone also, but for now, I guess it’s a great first step.”
“I think it was a good compromise,” Scott said. “I really wasn’t for the mascot change, but I’m glad that they are still keeping the name.”
The change by no means eliminates the issue completely. Years upon years of indifference — or acceptance, depending who you ask — don’t go away on the margin of a single school board vote on a Tuesday evening. There are layers to the Savages mascot that make the situation more complicated than just making people aware of the term’s meaning and its overtones. It is the beginning of the end of an era in Savannah, but it’s anyone’s guess what the months to come will bring.
“A lot of my thoughts involving this mascot revolve around the idea that you cannot legislate change,” Rosenauer said. “Your community will find a way to express ‘racist’ ideas and sentiment one way or another. If it’s in the mascot, great, if it’s not in the mascot and it’s an invisible force that’s just a little bit more underground, I think that it is almost always best for your community to tire out that.”
Across a gravel road that loops around Savannah High School is a path from the Savages’ baseball field to its tennis courts. Boys tennis, too, has a home match to play, a 9-0 demolition of Chillicothe.
Sit down at the makeshift bleachers to watch warmups and there’s that logo once more. In this area, there’s no looking away from it. Fans and parents wear it on T-shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel while multiple players have clothing and baggage emblazoned with it. And then there’s the water tower, just across Banyon Street and northwest of the courts, overlooking the horizon in clear view from the tennis court stands. “SAVANNAH” is inscribed in all capitals on it, “Savages” is in cursive just below ,and to the right is a Native logo that will soon be no more.
Before Savannah begins its match, the players huddle at one of the courts for a pre-game pep talk. Clearly aware of the drama that led to the previous night’s school board decision, they instinctively begin to start a pregame chant.
“Hold on,” one player utters from the group, “is it still the Savages? Do we say that?”
“Oh, it is!” another player says confidently. “Maybe? I don’t know,” someone else says jokingly.
A few in barely audible whispers come from the huddle before the group finally comes to a conclusion for how to break it.
“One,”
“Two,”
“Three,”
“Savannah!”