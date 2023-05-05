Cottey College starting pitcher Lacey Cruz pitches against Columbia College on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Cruz held Columbia scoreless for six innings with six strikeouts until giving up a game-winning home run in the seventh.
Cottey College left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats the throw to Columbia College player Chesney Luebbering in a game on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Montoya was 1-for-3 in the 1-0 loss.
Columbia College players Emily King, left, and Chesney Luebbering have a discussion during the AMC championship game Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Columbia went on to win the game with a walk-off home run the following at-bat.
Columbia College players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler after she hit a game-winning home run over Cottey College on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Wheeler’s home run lifted Columbia to the AMC Championship and gave them an automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament.
Columbia College softball scored a game-winning home run in the seventh inning to defeat Cottey in the American Midwest Conference Championship Tournament finals in Columbia.
With one out in a 0-0 tie, junior Athena Wheeler, a Rock Bridge graduate, blasted a home run to win the conference championship.
The Cougars had only managed to tally one hit up until that point, struggling to get any significant offense going against Cottey pitcher Lacey Cruz.
Columbia struck out nine times at bat and only walked twice through all seven innings.
Wheeler did not score a run through the entire tournament and did not manage to get a hit in any of the three previous games. With the fate of the season on the line, the CC junior delivered with the walk-off play.
What kept the Cougars in the game up until the very end was another phenomenal performance from their starting pitcher, Ella Schouten.
Schouten pitched a full game shutout for the second time in the tournament, both times being against Cottey.
The Columbia sophomore totaled 107 pitches thrown, the highest pitch count of the season. Despite the high pitch count, Schouten consistently struck out batters, ending the shutout performance with 12 strikeouts and allowing just four hits. Two of those strikeouts came in the final inning.
Cottey managed to get on base during the seventh inning after starting pitcher Lacey Cruz hit a single with only one out. Schouten and the Columbia defense closed out the inning without giving up any more hits, leaving Athena Wheeler the chance to win the game.
Ella Schouten surrendered just two runs throughout the whole tournament, starting all four games.
This is the 15th AMC Tournament championship win for the Cougars, the most ever in the history of the conference. All fifteen of those tournament wins have come under head coach Wendy Spratt, who has been the head coach of the Cougars since 1995. Spratt is the second winningest softball coach in the history of the NAIA.
The Cougars now look to the NAIA to potentially take part in the Softball World Series. The selection show will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Columbia was not in the last NAIA top 25 poll, but winning the conference and beating Cottey, who was receiving votes as recently as May 3, may give CC a chance to make the tournament.
Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.
