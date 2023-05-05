Columbia College softball scored a game-winning home run in the seventh inning to defeat Cottey in the American Midwest Conference Championship Tournament finals in Columbia.

With one out in a 0-0 tie, junior Athena Wheeler, a Rock Bridge graduate, blasted a home run to win the conference championship.

Cottey College starting pitcher Lacey Cruz pitches against Columbia College

Cottey College starting pitcher Lacey Cruz pitches against Columbia College on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Cruz held Columbia scoreless for six innings with six strikeouts until giving up a game-winning home run in the seventh.
Columbia College players Emily King, left, and Chesney Luebbering have a discussion during the AMC championship game

Columbia College players Emily King, left, and Chesney Luebbering have a discussion during the AMC championship game Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Columbia went on to win the game with a walk-off home run the following at-bat.
Cottey College left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats the throw to Columbia College player Chesney Luebbering in a game

Cottey College left fielder Alyssa Montoya beats the throw to Columbia College player Chesney Luebbering in a game on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Montoya was 1-for-3 in the 1-0 loss.
Columbia College players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler after she hit a game-winning home run over Cottey College

Columbia College players dump water on designated player Athena Wheeler after she hit a game-winning home run over Cottey College on Friday at Antimini Sports Complex in Columbia. Wheeler’s home run lifted Columbia to the AMC Championship and gave them an automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament.
