Athletes compete in the gymnastics event at Show-Me State Games

LEFT: Rebecca Council backs out of doing the vault event Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Council stopped before she could jump on the vault. RIGHT: Rebecca Council, left, hugs Sedona Sanderson Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Council was given a second chance on the vault where she completed her jump after backing out the first time.
The gymnastics event starts off strong with teams from various companies competing at the Show-Me State Games on Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Throughout the day athletes with differing levels of experience competed, beginning with Level 4. The teams participated in the high beam, bar, vault and floor events as they rotated through.