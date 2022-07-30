 Skip to main content
Athletes compete in the gymnastics event at Show-Me State Games

The gymnastics event starts off strong with teams from various companies competing at the Show-Me State Games on Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Throughout the day athletes with differing levels of experience competed, beginning with Level 4. The teams participated in the high beam, bar, vault and floor events as they rotated through.

Emily Henke finishes on the high beam

Emily Henke finishes on the high beam Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Henke stumbled off the bar before she could complete her routine but got back up to finish.
Grace Garnett does a back handspring

Grace Garnett does a back handspring Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Garnett was competing in the floor event for Jefferson City Gymnastics.
LEFT: Rebecca Council backs out of doing the vault event

LEFT: Rebecca Council backs out of doing the vault event Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Council stopped before she could jump on the vault. RIGHT: Rebecca Council, left, hugs Sedona Sanderson Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Council was given a second chance on the vault where she completed her jump after backing out the first time.
Abby Cushman chalks her hands before the bar event

Abby Cushman chalks her hands before the bar event Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Cushman rubbed the chalk on after wetting her hands to get the best grip on the bar.
Emily Henke runs up to the vault

Emily Henke runs up to the vault on Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Henke received a score of 6.8 for her jump.
Ava McNeil competes with her floor routine

Ava McNeil progresses through her floor routine Saturday at Hearnes Center in Columbia. McNeil competed in the 9-year-old division and received seventh place for her routine.
