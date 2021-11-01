Peyton Crowe got the ball behind the arc midway through the third quarter for Columbia College. From the ‘d’ on the Bob Bruchard Court logo, she lined up her shot and watched it sink.
Crowe gave the Cougars their first double-digit lead over Westminster, and from then on, they didn’t look back. The lead only fell back into the single digits once after that.
Columbia won 77-54, leading wire-to-wire and pulling away after Crowe’s 3-pointer.
“It wouldn’t have felt the way it did without my teammates hyping me up and getting us our momentum going,” Crowe said. “We were in rhythm, and I shot the shot.”
Crowe finished with 16 points, four rebounds and one assist. And she wasn’t even the Cougars’ biggest performer.
Guard Abby Backes led all players with 19 points, including two huge 3s in the first quarter to give the Cougars some room to breathe.
She also had four rebounds and four assists.
“We played really well tonight,” Backes said. “I couldn’t get open shots without my team moving well. I think we’re finally starting to click together.”
Crowe had three and-one attempts, while Backes hit two vital 3s in the first half.
“Man, two young players that just can play,” Cougars coach Taylor Possail said. ... “Second half, Abby gets an and-one, and who was the first one to her (to celebrate)? Peyton.”
The Cougars led by eight at halftime and benefited from Bria Jones’ stop on the Blue Jays’ final possession. From that point on, there was only going to be one winner.
Both Crowe and Backes noted that the Cougars were stronger in the second half. There were a couple of instances where Westminster made it to the rim too easily in the first half. Columbia made adjustments in the second, limiting the Blue Jays to just 21.4% shooting from the field and 8% from behind the arc.
“Defensively, I thought we were just a step slow tonight,” Possail said. “I thought maybe we were a little over confident coming into the game, and overconfidence is a dangerous thing this early in the season.”
The defensive improvements were evident, and they led to better play on the other end, allowing Backes and Crowe to get more open looks for the Cougars to pull away.
“We kind of clicked a lot better (in the second half),” Backes said.
Westminster scored 28 points off free throws, an area of concern for Possail.
“I credit Westminster — they played really hard,” Possail said. “They got after it, they played hard and they just kept coming, they didn’t back down.”
The win moves the Cougars above .500 for the first time in the early season and is their second in a row. Columbia hosts Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday looking to build on the momentum from the win.
“(This) definitely boosts our confidence a lot,” Backes said. “I think it really boosts us, really gets us going — especially in front of everybody, just (a) good atmosphere. We’re excited to play, excited to play normally this year.”