With the game still deadlocked in the 69th minute, Akins Banton missed a chance for Columbia College men’s soccer that looked easier to score.
Carson Lindsey had played a dangerous long ball over the heads of the Williams Baptist defense. Banton, a second half substitute, was the first to it, getting a touch on the ball milliseconds before onrushing Eagles goalkeeper Alejandro Perez was able to clear it, and he was clean through on goal. With only 15 yards of turf between him and the goal line — perhaps slightly off-balance, perhaps already envisioning the ball nestling into the net — Banton scuffed the shot and the game remained tied at zero.
But he wouldn’t be left to stew on the miss for long.
Five minutes later, Banton turned home what ended up as the game-winner in the American Midwest Conference semifinal, as Columbia defeated Williams Baptist 1-0 on Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Banton said. “The coach had a lot of belief in me and sent me out there knowing that I would create a couple chances. And I created a couple, and we got one (goal) in the end.”
The quality that preceded the goal was precisely what the Cougars had been looking for against a resolute Eagles defense.
After a half-clearance by a Williams Baptist defender, Columbia right back Charles Norman took a touch, and on the half-volley, played a deft pass right to Augusto Camara. He faked inside left, moved right and then played a reverse pass to Erik Rajoy, who charged to the byline. He hit a quick drilled cross to the front post toward Banton, who turned his shot beyond the ‘keeper.
His earlier miss had been avenged.
“He’s our go-to guy off the bench,” Columbia coach John Klein said.
Equally as deserving as the striker of the plaudits for sending the third-ranked Columbia to the AMC final was its back four. Norman, Lindsey, Aaron Fernandez and Caden Castello — by air or by land — hardly let a ball past their line all evening.
Williams Baptist looked to counter quick, and played ambitious through balls that Lindsey and Fernandez were seemingly always there to intercept. Castello and Norman marked the opposing wingers to great effect, never letting them take the ball beyond them to threatening positions on the flanks.
As the Eagles’ attacks became more direct and more desperate toward the end, they weren’t able to win a single header against the dominating defenders.
“Shutouts at this stage of the season are what you’re looking for,” Klein said. “It’s hard to beat us in the air. (Fernandez and Lindsey) are great in the air, and it’s hard to beat us with speed.”
Columbia rarely looked out of control, creating all of the game’s best chances, but until Banton came up with the finish, had not found the goal it needed.
Castello had the first chance of the game, a free kick from the right corner of box that dropped inches over the top-left corner. On the half-hour mark, Rajoy was put clean through after meeting Norman’s quick throw, but his attempt to lob the ‘keeper dropped harmlessly over the bar.
Banton’s first chance was the last in a line of missed opportunities, but with his second chance of the game, he didn’t miss.
The goal was all Columbia needed to advance to the AMC championship game, where they will be competing for an 11th conference title.