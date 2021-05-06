Battle baseball beat Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias Catholic 4-2 on Thursday at Atkins Ballpark in Columbia.
The Spartans (10-8-1) got the lead early and never looked back, scoring their first run in their half of the first inning. Battle added two runs in the third inning, but Helias ended Spartans starter Caleb Caraker’s shutout with a run of its own in the fifth.
Battle tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning, a score it needed as Helias, after scoring in the seventh inning, managed to have the go-ahead run at the plate with runners at second and third and two outs. But the Spartans held firm and limited the damage to reach double-digit wins on the year.
The Spartans play a doubleheader at Camdenton on Saturday, beginning with a game against the host Lakers at 11 a.m. followed by a tussle with St. Elizabeth at 1 p.m.
Stars softball doesn’t shine in loss to Scots
Stephens softball’s season came to a deflating end Thursday as Lyon defeated the Stars 13-1 to eliminate them from the American Midwest Conference tournament.
The game ended by mercy rule in five innings after Lyon tagged Stephens for 12 hits while scoring all its runs by the end of the third. The Stars (9-20) only managed three hits, gaining their only run in the third via an Olivia Williams RBI double to score Lyndsey Hood.
Stephens starting pitcher Jamie Wittmer didn’t get out of the first inning, going just ⅔ of a frame while allowed five earned runs on four hits. Cassidy Filipiak came on in relief but didn’t stop the bleeding, going 3⅓ innings while giving up five more earned runs on eight hits.