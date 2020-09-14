Battle volleyball can’t seem to catch a break at home this year. The Spartans hosted the Blair Oaks Falcons Monday night, and the energy from last week’s loss against Lebanon carried over.
The Spartans have shown confidence in short spurts this season, but overall they have struggled to win tough rallies, put together dynamic kills or retain momentum when they find it. Despite Battle putting up a fight at times throughout the match, Blair Oaks ran away in dominant fashion, winning 3-1.
The Spartans struggled out of the gate and Blair Oaks went up big, never allowing the Spartans any momentum. The Falcons rounded out the first set with a 25-14 win.
Battle put up a fight in the second set, getting ahead early with a 4-1 lead. Blair Oaks began to put points on the board, but the Spartans maintained the upper hand, clawing their way to an 8-4 advantage. Blair Oaks eventually rallied back to knot things up at 15 before taking its first lead of the set. But Battle managed to hang around, rallying to come away with the second set, 25-21.
Both teams came out firing on all cylinders for the start of the third set, scoring back and forth early. After a few rallies, the Falcons took an 8-5 lead. After a few blocked tips, they snagged all of the momentum, and suddenly the score was 16-7. A few unforced mistakes allowed Blair Oaks to wrap up with the set, 25-15.
The fourth and final set provided more of the same. Blair Oaks went up big very quickly, jumping out to a formidable lead of 19-6, and rounded out the set 25-9 to close out the match .
“We missed a lot of serves, and those serves built up on us,” coach Ashanti Williams said. “We played a faster tempo game of volleyball, but we did not recuperate from missed serves. Easy points.”
The Spartans fell to 1-2 on the season, with both losses coming on their home floor.
“Discipline, focus, we’ll regroup tomorrow at practice and get ready for Helias on Wednesday,” Williams said.
“We have the pieces, but we’re just struggling to put them together. I don’t think they realize how good they can be, and I think that’s a mental game we’re going to have to overcome.”
The Spartans will attempt to pick up the pieces Wednesday evening when they host Helias.