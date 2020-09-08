Battle volleyball celebrated its senior night Tuesday against Lebanon.
The Spartans began the game in high spirits, falling 27-25 in a tight first set, but couldn't keep it up as the Yellowjackets took the final two sets with ease to come out with a 3-0 win.
Battle showed some promise in the first set, remaining neck and neck with Lebanon through its entirety. But the Yellowjackets rallied to score three straight points and steal it from the Spartans to take a 1-0 lead.
Battle looked to knot up the match, but the Spartans came out cold in the second set. Battle went down 9-3 early, and at one point was trailing the Yellowjackets by 12 points.
Battle was able to cut it down to a three-point lead, but it wasn’t enough. Lebanon pulled away to win the second set 25-19, and had all the momentum going into the third.
“Lebanon is a really good serving team,” Battle coach Ashanti Williams said. “We just didn’t make the adjustments we needed to make and (Lebanon) ran away with it.”
The third set was more of the same, with Battle looking defeated early. The Yellowjackets won 25-10 to sweep the Spartans and send them home early on their senior night.
“We’d like to play a little faster tempo volleyball, send a few less free balls, and stay disciplined with our defense,” Williams said.
Battle (1-1)will look to make those adjustments against Blair Oaks at 7 p.m. Monday at home.