Columbia College women’s golf picked up a pair of silvers at the American Midwest Conference championship as William Woods swept the medalist honors.
The Cougars’ Haleigh Berrey climbed four strokes on the individual leaderboard with a 3-over 75 on Tuesday at Redfield Golf Club in Redfield, climbing to second place overall at 11 over for the event. She could do nothing to catch individual champion Maria Zrodowska of the Owls, however. Zrodowska ran away with the title at even-par for 36 holes.
It was a similar tale on the team leaderboard.
Columbia finished second place in the conference tournament, closing with a 41-over 329 to finish with a two-day total of 79 over. William Woods booked its place in the NAIA national championship, beating out the Cougars by 31 strokes at 48 over for two rounds. The Owls posted the two lowest rounds of the tournament following a Monday 18-over 306 with a Tuesday 30-over 318.
Emily Strunck, who led the Cougars overnight, dropped three spots to a tie for seventh after a 12-over 84. She missed out on an all-conference honor by two strokes, finishing the event at 21 over.
Sydney Willingham and Cassidy McAlpine finished in a tie for 10th at 25 over for the tournament. Willingham closed with an 84, McAlpine with a 15-over 87.
Carson Hall ended the event two strokes further back at 27 over for 14th place overall.