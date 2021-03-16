Columbia College women’s golf’s Haleigh Berrey won her first collegiate event Sept. 28. She claimed the second of her career — and the season — Tuesday.
After following a 10-over-par 82 with a 4-over 76, Berrey shared the individual medalist honors with Central Methodist’s Cassandra Contreras at 14-over at the MVC Women’s Spring Invite.
Berrey, a Columbia native and Tolton graduate, trailed the overnight lead by four strokes, but Contreras’ second-round 8-over 80 let the junior back into the event at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.
The pair finished three strokes ahead of William Woods duo Krystal Burgtorf and Maria Zrodowska.
Two other players from Columbia recorded top-10 finishes. Juniors Emily Strunck and Cassidy McAlpine finished the event at 23-over each to finish tied for 10th.
The Cougars placed second in the six-team event after rounds of 46-over for 334 and 40-over 328. They finished 10 strokes behind champion William Woods, which shot 328 and 324.
The full leaderboard for the MVC Women’s Spring Invite can be found here.