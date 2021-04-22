William Penn was one of two teams this season to hold third-ranked, unbeaten Columbia College lacrosse to less than a four-score win, doing so in the Cougars’ final regular season game April 13.
At halftime, it looked like the two teams were about to play out another close contest.
The Cougars held a two-goal lead over the Statesmen at the half, the same mark by which they had won in the previous matchup. But CC came back onto the pitch and put the game to bed.
Columbia pulled away in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinal by scoring five times without reply in the third quarter en route to a 14-7 win Thursday in Atchison, Kansas.
Three of the five third-quarter goals came in the first seven minutes of the period, and they came from three of Columbia’s top performers throughout the season.
Cooper Heck grabbed the first, Trevor Doren the second and Tyler Parrott the third as the Cougars mounted a run that sealed their spot in the KCAC final and extended their winning run this season to 13 games.
Heck ended the matchup with a hat trick, co-leading Columbia in scoring and pushing his tally on the season to 31. Doren has now found the net 27 times on the year after matching Heck’s goal total against the Statesmen. Parrott’s goal, his only score of the game, took him to 30 this year.
John Thomas scored and Heck added his second of the third period to give the Cougars a seven-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes, and from there they cruised home.
The KCAC title game pits the two top-ranked teams in the conference against each other, with both programs ranked in the top five of the latest NAIA coaches’ poll.
No. 3 Columbia will face No. 5 St. Ambrose at 1 p.m. Saturday in Atchison, Kansas, in search of its first conference title.