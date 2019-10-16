On first glance, Matheus de Albuquerque's late first-half goal for Columbia College men's soccer Tuesday vs. Lindenwood University-Belleville seems simple enough.
But for CC head coach John Klein to call it "a spectacular moment" in program history meant that it has some significance, some backstory behind it.
Having won a corner kick with 19 seconds left in the first half, Lindenwood sent all but one defender forward in an all-out effort to try and score before the halftime siren.
The corner was poorly hit and picked up by CC's Lesia Thetsane, who played the ball forward to Casey Bartlett-Scott, who passed to de Albuquerque, who outran a reeling Lynx defense and slotted past keeper Adrian Mana with four seconds left on the clock.
It was a 15-second, full-field, counterattacking masterclass that left Columbia buzzing, Lindenwood bewildered and the Cougars claiming control entering halftime — and eventually the rest of the game — as they won 3-0 to improve to 13-0 overall.
Columbia remains NAIA's only team without a loss or draw on its record. Columbia is a win at Harris-Stowe State on Saturday away from tying the school record for consecutive wins without a loss or draw, set at 14 in 2017.
The type of fight within his squad — the relentless, never-say-die attitude that's dead-set to capitalize whenever and wherever on the pitch — was a major aspect Klein praised.
"That was a special goal. I really do think it's one of the great goals in Cougar history," Klein said. "Their commitment to not give up on 19 seconds ... how hard they work, how committed they've been to finding victories ... it was just a conference game, but it was just a spectacular goal all-around."
Dating back to conceding in the 23rd minute vs. Lyon College on Sept. 21, the CC men have not allowed a goal in 621 minutes. With just four goals allowed the entire year and an NAIA-leading goals allowed per game rate (0.33), Columbia doesn't need to score a ton to win.
Still, Klein said that his team wanted to "send a message" and get a multi-goal win after scoring first and opening the floodgates. His players responded: Joe Spotanski netted in the 55th minute while Aaron Noel did the same in the 67th.
"Three was our number. We really wanted to put three in," Klein said. "I think we've proven that we can win one-goal games, but we need to send a message that we can also put numbers on the board."
Speaking of Spotanski, his goal Wednesday was his third in two games, all of which have come off the bench, and his first since winning this week's American Midwest Conference Player of the Week award.
Hauled out the locker room shirtless — while temperatures hovered in the 40s — amid blaring music and cheering players, Spotanski credited his teammates for setting him up with opportunities as he embraced his newfound "super sub" role.
"My teammates are getting me the ball and picking the right spots, and I'm just picking my head up and putting them in the net," Spotanski said. "As long as I'm getting on the field ... you've kind of just got to go out there and play your hardest and just do what you can."
Columbia women extend seven-game win streak
Also dominating AMC play is the Columbia women's team, though it needed to overcome some early-game adversity before continuing its seven-game win streak Tuesday.
A Kelsey Mirts brace counteracted a surprise early goal from Lindenwood-Belleville and propelled CC to a 2-1 win, putting the Cougars in sole possession of first place in the AMC and a step closer to their goal of a guaranteed NAIA National Championship berth.
The Lynxes' Sarah Garcia scored from close range in the 5th minute, but Mirts, the AMC's second-leading goalscorer, netted first in the 23rd minute to equalize and again in the 78th minute to keep CC on its recent roll.
Having outscored AMC opponents 29-2 thus far, Mirts wasn't concerned when the Cougars gave up the first goal as she knew her team had more than enough attacking prowess to get goals on the board themselves. With 12 shots on goal and the Lynx forcing themselves to rely on the stellar play of keeper Emma Sabath (10 saves), Mirts was right.
"This is definitely one of our toughest games we've had in the conference," Mirts said. "I wasn't too worried when they scored the first goal. I knew that we would score a goal eventually in the game, it was just a matter of when it was going to happen. Everyone was just really focused on playing as hard as we can ... and putting (a goal) away."
After previous AMC leader Harris-Stowe dropped its first conference game of the year Tuesday to Freed-Hardeman, CC now sits atop the AMC rankings and has a massive tilt with the Hornets Saturday afternoon in St. Louis for conference supremacy.
As the CC women are not ranked in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 and don't yet have a Top 25 win, Klein said that an at-large berth isn't likely. Therefore, the goal for the Cougars now is to aggressively pursue either a regular-season or tournament conference championship, which would ensure that CC would earn a bid to the National Championship.
"It is really important for us to win the conference," Klein said. "We're not going to be guaranteed a postseason spot ... even though there's going to be 45 teams, we're not ranked, we're not getting RPI points, so it's not going to be easy to get a bid. This Saturday now becomes a huge match."