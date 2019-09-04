A jump from sparsely-used role player to dual-threat floor leader sounds like a daunting feat, but Columbia College sophomore Sidney Branson has handled the transition smoothly.
The outside hitter from Ozark didn’t start her career at Columbia as an attacking threat. She was recruited to be a defensive player under former head coach Melinda Wrye-Washington and made the occasional appearance on a stacked Cougars’ team that made it all the way to the NAIA National Championship game.
But now, with Branson one of just two Columbia players returning from that team, she’s been pushed into both starting and leadership roles. If Wednesday’s game against Missouri Valley is a sign of things to come, though, it looks as if she’ll handle the changes just fine.
Branson had a game-high 15 kills — the only player on either team to reach double-figures — as the No. 2 Cougars rolled past the Vikings in straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-11 Wednesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
It’s been a good beginning to head coach Allison Jones-Olson’s tenure at Columbia, with her team now 5-1 overall and having swept foes in three of its victories. Plenty of players have been influential for the Cougars thus far, but Branson and fellow returner Kiersten Anderson are the team’s clear heart and soul.
“Even though I wasn’t on the court constantly last year, I still was a leader on the bench trying to ... cheer the team on,” Branson said. “Being one of the leaders, you’ve got to stay mentally tough all the time. Me and Kiersten ... make sure everyone comes in the middle and starts calming each other down and making sure we’re communicating.”
Communicating under pressure is currently a weak spot for the Cougars, according to Branson.That was evident at times early in the first and second sets as Missouri Valley, who is winless, hung within a few points of the Cougars as mental miscues and poor communication plagued the team.
But Columbia turned on the jets once both sets reached their latter stages, mainly because the players utilized their talent and found their rhythm. This was especially true on the attack: the Cougars more than doubled the Vikings in kills (45-17) and had a .404 hitting percentage compared to their counterparts’ .039 mark.
“I thought we started a little bit slow, and then we came on as we got into the flow of things,” Jones-Olson said. “Our offense ran a little bit smoother tonight (and) I thought we did a nice job of distributing the ball. We were more balanced than we were this weekend.”
CC put up a 3-1 performance at last weekend’s Hampton Inn Classic in Columbia, winning its first three games before being upset in their final match of the tournament by unranked Indiana Wesleyan.
For all their talent, the Cougars are still a team that has players adjusting to the growing pains of finding their niche. But Branson’s strong start to her new role on the squad has Jones-Olson optimistic that all will work out.
“I thought she really shined tonight,” Jones-Olson said of Branson. “She came up and used a lot of hands, she moved the ball around (and) she really had a lot of different shots. She’s one of the ones that people look to and (her and Kiersten) both do as captains, so it’s nice to see her emerge like that.”