After leading by as many as three runs, Columbia went into the penultimate inning trailing regional rivals William Woods by one score in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday.
Up stepped Dalton Bealmer.
With the bases loaded, Bealmer sent one deep into left field for a grand slam, giving the Cougars a three-run lead and ultimately the win. Not only did it flip the score in the Cougars’ favor, but it dictated the course of the rest of the doubleheader.
Columbia (19-4, 10-2 American Midwest Conference) went on to close out Game 1 9-6 in seven innings, and survived a ninth-inning Owls comeback attempt in Game 2 to win 7-6, and complete the four-game series sweep in Fulton.
The first inning in the second game of the day started much as the first game ended, with Columbia putting up a big number on the scoreboard, and with Bealmer at the heart of the action.
Batting third, Bealmer’s single drove home Kenny Piper to open the scoring. Two at-bats later, Bealmer and Brad Prebay scored off a Kellen Williamson single. Two pitches later Columbia’s lead was four, as Justin Randle scored on an Alex Anderson ground out.
Bealmer again caused the Owls’ pitchers grief in the fourth inning, just as William Woods looked like it was beginning to make a comeback by scoring runs in both second and third innings to get within two.
On this occasion, Piper and Prebay were the beneficiaries of a Bealmer home run, his second of the day and 10th of the season, that earned Columbia three runs and put it up five in the contest.
Though William Woods scored once in the seventh, and three times in the bottom of the ninth to make it a one-score game, Bealmer’s efforts ultimately put the game out of reach of the Owls.
The senior has been in superior form for the Cougars. In addition to his team-leading home-run total on the season, he leads the team in RBI with 27 and batting average at .440.
Columbia has now gone nine games without a defeat and sits atop the conference standings.