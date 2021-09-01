Rock Bridge finished first with a team score of 314 in the Laker Invitational on Wednesday at Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton. Rock Bridge’s Siena Minor finished first overall, followed by Tierney Baumstack at third, Maddie Diel at seventh, Josie Arms at tenth and Hailey Homann who finished outside the top 15.
Up next, Rock Bridge girls golf will feature in the Lady Crusader Invitational on Sept. 8.
Tolton girls golf ties with St. Dominic
The Tolton Trailblazers faced off against St. Dominic on Wednesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, finishing in a 166-166 tie.
St. Dominic was led by Caitlyn Smith and Emma Bland, each scoring 41, while both Annabelle Bush and Jenna Rankey scored 42.
Audrey Rischer medalled for Tolton with a team-low score of 34. Katelyn Ankenman was another key factor for the Trailblazers, scoring a career-low 42.
The Trailblazers’ next match will be Tuesday against Mexico and Paris in Harrisburg.
Columbia College women’s soccer falls short
The Cougars came up short against Central Methodist, following a late goal by Andrea Villar that gave the Eagles a 1-0 victory.
Columbia College traveled to Central Methodist to play its season opener, which stayed scoreless until the final moments.
The Cougars will next play at noon Saturday against Grand View University at home.
Cougars extend win streak to seven against Westminster
Columbia College volleyball extended its win streak to seven with a dominant 3-0 victory against Westminster.
The Cougars won almost every part of the stat sheet, boasting more kills, assists, digs, serve aces and a higher hit percentage than the Blue Jays.
Westminster kept it close in the third set, with the score tied at 17, but Columbia College was able to finish the job, winning the set 25-20.
The Cougars’ next four games will be on the road at Sioux City, Iowa, where they will face Viterbo University and Grand View at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on Friday, followed by games against Life University and Midland University at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.
Kewpies’ softball game rescheduled
Hickman softball’s game against Monroe City, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Oct. 5 due to COVID issues within (the) Hickman program,” per the Monroe City Athletic Office.
The Kewpies’ next contest is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Rolla at home.