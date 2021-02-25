Columbia College men’s basketball’s American Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Williams Baptist pitted two programs that — on paper — could not be separated.
In regular season play, the Cougars and Eagles both averaged 68.7 points, recorded a plus-2.2 rebounding margin and forced 13.9 turnovers per game.
Quality on the night was always going to decide this matchup.
The Cougars provided that quality in the second half, as they defeated Williams Baptist 81-70 at the Southwell Complex to progress to the AMC semifinal.
“Our guys hung in there, kind of battled back in the first half,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “And then I was really pleased with how we played in the second half, especially defensively.”
Columbia’s first order of business was to stop Shackeel Butters — the only player in the AMC averaging a double-double. Butters recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds the last time the two programs faced off and is the only player to have recorded 15 or more rebounds in a game in the conference; a feat he achieved five times.
Secondly, the Cougars needed to find inspiration on offense after struggling to turn opportunities into points in its previous three games.
To shackle Butters, the Cougars turned to Carson Parker, Jack Fritsche and Jacob Ungles. On offense, AMC scoring leader Tony Burks led the way.
Butters reached 10 rebounds for the Eagles but was stifled by Columbia’s defense into a season-low five points. The trio alternated guarding the Eagles’ standout senior, and their tight pressure paid off, as Butters went 2 of 10 from the field.
“(Butters) is a really good player,” Brock said. “Those three guys really did a good job of making it hard on him. We, overall, did a good job on him and Cortez King, their other leading scorer.”
On the other end, Burks carried into the playoffs some of his early regular season magic.
The junior drove into the paint with devastating effect. As the game progressed and Williams Baptist began to press higher and higher up the court, Burks continued to find gaps, collected boards and converted with lethal accuracy .
Fritsche, Harrison Vickers and Carson Parker all reached double digits for Columbia with 17, 14 and 13 points, respectively, but it was Burks’ influence that initiated two devastating second-half runs from the Cougars, as he ended the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“One thing about Tony: he’s best in transition,” Brock said. “He’s really hard to stop when he’s got a full head of steam.”
Brock reiterated that his team’s defense allowed Burks to shine.
“You’ve got to defend, whether it’s a turnover or off of a long rebound that allows him to get out in transition and make some of those big plays and get to the rim,” Brock said.
The combination of Burks’ efforts up top and the defense’s hard work to contain one of the NAIA’s most dangerous players was crucial to Columbia’s win, in a game that was more often than not a one-score affair.
The two programs entered the contest equal in scoring, rebounding and turnovers. When it came to the crunch, Columbia outscored Williams Baptist by 11, outrebounded it by 15 and forced it into an equal number of turnovers.
Next up is a new challenge altogether in AMC top-seed Lyon College.
“It’s two teams that know each other well, it’s two teams that are going to play really hard, two really good defensive teams, so we’ll come back tomorrow and hopefully have a strong practice and talk a little Lyon,” Brock said.
The Cougars and the Scots will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.