After inclement weather canceled its matchup Thursday, Columbia College men’s basketball’s game against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Wednesday became the penultimate game of its regular season.
Third in the American Midwest Conference and with the disappearance of its game Thursday against Williams Baptist, Columbia’s path to a regular-season championship title became slimmer.
Back-to-back victories became a must for the Cougars, and thanks to stellar individual performances by Carson Parker and Tony Burks, Columbia (15-5, 9-3 AMC) picked up the first of two must-wins in a 72-67 win against the Eutectics.
AMC points-per-game leader Burks recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Parker led the scoring for Columbia with 22 points. But despite leading for most of the second half, it wasn’t always easy for Columbia.
Midway through the first half, Health Sciences and Pharmacy — the bottom team in the conference — led the Cougars by five and had limited the visitors to just 14 points. The Cougars, as in their previous game against Lyon, were struggling to find baskets.
As it so often has this season, Columbia turned to Burks to remedy the problem. In one minute of play, the junior put up five points on two coast-to-coast drives — including a 3-point play — to give Columbia its first lead since the opening minutes. That followed a Columbia possession in which it missed five consecutive shots.
Burks had eight points and eight rebounds in the first half, helping Columbia to its slender 31-27 lead at the break.
Columbia struggled from deep all night — shooting 4 of 23 from 3-point range for the game — but it dominated the boards, picking up 13 offensive rebounds to the Eutectics’ nine and outscoring them 15-8 on second-chance points. It was Parker who came alive for the Cougars in the second half, putting up 18 points in the final 20 minutes.
With games facing rescheduling due to a mass of weather-related game postponements and cancelations throughout the AMC this week, Columbia’s path to a regular-season championship is difficult to predict, but should become more clear in the upcoming days as schedules are settled.
The Cougars next face AMC leader Central Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.