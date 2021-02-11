Leading into Thursday, six of Columbia College men’s basketball’s previous eight games against Hannibal-LaGrange had been decided by five points or fewer.
The Cougars have been on the winning side of most of these narrow contests, falling in just one matchup in the period.
Even though the American Midwest Conference standings show a sizeable gap between the two programs – Columbia is second in the AMC, Hannibal La-Grange third from last - Columbia needed to be careful. When the two programs squared off Jan. 14, a Cameron VanLeer 3 with three seconds remaining prevented a surprising Columbia loss.
No such drama was required on this occasion, as Columbia (10-4, 8-2 AMC) cruised to a 79-56 win at the Southwell Complex.
“We were really fortunate earlier this season to win up in Hannibal,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “I think our guys were focused and knew how tough a game it was going to be.”
Tony Burks and Jack Fritsche impressed for the Cougars yet again, putting up 20 and 14 points, respectively. The pair gave the Trojans trouble from the very beginning, producing inspired moments when Columbia’s lead was at its narrowest at either end of the first half.
“We got off to a hot start which is good, but credit to Hannibal-LaGrange – they clawed back in it at the end of the first half,” Brock said. “But then I was really pleased with how we executed on both ends of the second half.”
Burks converted a jump shot while being fouled and converted the free throw to extend Columbia’s lead from seven to 10 with six seconds remaining in the first half. Fritsche made a pair of 3s in the first half and added another early in the second, but perhaps most importantly, he dominated the boards throughout the game with eight rebounds.
“(Burks) is really good in transition, there’s no doubt about that,” Brock said. “When we’re able to get a steal or get a long rebound and get him out in transition, it’s really hard to stop.
“(Fritsche) brings a lot of things to the court," Brock said. "He’s a good defender and obviously his ability to shoot the 3 really opens up space for other guys to drive. Most importantly, he’s really been giving us some good leadership in practice and in games.”
Other than individual moments of magic, the game had a distinct lack of fireworks. Hannibal got off to a slow start, shooting 1 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line in the first eight minutes.
As time wound down and the Cougars continued to impress, the result was a foregone conclusion with eight minutes left as the Cougars led 63-39.
The Trojans had no answer to the threat AMC scoring leader Burks posed, and they continued to be dominated on the boards by Fritsche. Harrison Vickers and Carson Parker both reached double-digit points, adding 14 and 10, respectively.
Columbia received votes in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics coaches’ poll, and with its win Thursday moves to within one game of AMC leader Central Baptist.
The Cougars will next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.