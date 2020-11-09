Central Methodist’s defense caused Columbia problems all game.
It forced turnovers that led to easy baskets on the other end. It caused the usually patient and steady Cougars (2-1) to play at a less comfortable pace, and it managed to contain one of Columbia’s top scorers, Jack Fritsche, throughout the game.
One player who it didn’t have an answer for was guard Tony Burks. The junior scored 30 points, many of them coming in the paint and close to the basket as the Cougars came back to win 67-60.
So as freshman Harrison Vickers’ 3-pointer in the final minutes bounced high into the air, it was fitting that it was Burks that was the one to out-leap two Eagles for a crucial offensive rebound. It was just as fitting that the possession ended with him burying his own 3-pointer.
On the next possession, he snagged another offensive board, his time laying the ball right back in to extend the Cougars’ lead. Even as CMU (0-2) began trapping him in the backcourt in an attempt to force a late turnover, the ball found its way back into Burks’ hands if the Cougars were in trouble. He sank two free throws in the final minute.
“He had a great game,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “Really made some big plays, especially down the stretch, kinda closed it out for us offensively.”
Fritsche scored 18 points in each of Columbia’s first two games and is the Cougars’ only starter remaining from 2019-20. His combination of size and shooting touch makes him a threat from anywhere on the court. Central Methodist’s plan from the opening tip was clear: don’t get beaten by the 6-foot-8 senior.
The Eagles’ defense fronted Fritsche whenever it could, denying him the ball and forcing Columbia to look elsewhere for scoring production as he scored 4 points on 2-for-8 shooting.
“They did a really good job on Jack, and I know Jack didn’t have his best offensive night,” Brock said. “When teams play guys like that, it opens up space on the court for other guys to penetrate and attack. I think because of how good a shooter Jack is, the attention he draws, that opens up driving lanes for guys like Tony.”
For the second straight game, Columbia found itself in frantically-paced competition. It was a break from the Cougars’ usual style. CMU scored a third of its points off of turnovers, but Columbia managed to cut those down, from 11 in the first half to five in the second, as it matched the Eagles’ tempo.
“In the second half, we played with a little better pace offensively,” Brock said. “We were a little bit stronger with the ball.”
Down 25-17, CMU turned up the defensive pressure, jumping passing lanes and picking up Columbia ballhandlers close to midcourt. The Cougars committed six turnovers in the last six minutes of the first half, several leading directly to Eagles points. Consecutive giveaways by Fritsche and Burks in the last two minutes gave the Eagles their first lead of the game as they closed out the half on a 17-2 run.
In such a fast-moving game, much more of the scoring came from the wings than inside. Freshman big Carson Parker had only one basket even as Columbia made a more concerted effort to get him the ball in the second half. Meanwhile, five of sophomore guard Beau Washer’s six shot attempts were from 3-point range. Most of them came in catch-and-shoot situations where he spotted up in transition. He knocked down three of them.
“Beau’s one of our most consistent guys, day in and day out,” Brock said. “He’s an extremely hard worker. I thought he played really hard tonight.”
Columbia’s next games will be in the Baptist Bible College Classic, beginning with Evangel on Friday in Springfield.