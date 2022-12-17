Burks leads Columbia College to win against Missouri BaptistMissourian Staff

Tony Burks dribbled to his right, pulled up at the elbow and sank a jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining to give Columbia College men’s basketball a 63-61 lead against Missouri Baptist on Saturday in St. Louis. The score held, and the Cougars earned their third straight win.

