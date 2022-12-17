Burks leads Columbia College to win against Missouri BaptistMissourian Staff
Tony Burks dribbled to his right, pulled up at the elbow and sank a jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining to give Columbia College men’s basketball a 63-61 lead against Missouri Baptist on Saturday in St. Louis. The score held, and the Cougars earned their third straight win.
CC (10-3, 6-1 American Midwest Conference) next faces Kansas Wesleyan on Dec. 31 in Salina, Kansas.
Cougars beat Spartans
Columbia College women’s basketball beat AMC foe Missouri Baptist 67-59 in St. Louis. It was the Cougars’ fourth consecutive win.
Mallory Shetley had 16 points, going 5-for-8 from the field, and Lexi Miller had 15 points.
CC (9-3, 5-1 AMC) next hosts Saint Mary on Jan. 1 at the Southwell Complex.
Stars’ streak ends
Playing host to Lyon, Stephens basketball’s seven-game winning streak ended with a 74-70 loss at Silverthorne Arena.
The Stars trailed 39-28 at half but outscored the Fighting Scots 22-7 in the third quarter to take a 50-46 lead, but the final quarter belonged to Lyon.
Stephens guard Zaraya March led the Stars with 20 points, shooting 8-for-11. She added five steals and seven rebounds.
Stephens (9-2, 4-1 AMC) next faces Lincoln in an exhibition game Monday in Jefferson City.