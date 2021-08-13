Daniel Boone Little League softball continued its Little League Softball World Series campaign with a 6-0 win against Arizona's Cactus Foothills Little League on Friday in Greenville, North Carolina. Daniel Boone is now 2-1 at the World Series.
In its other two games, Daniel Boone lost 4-1 to Virginia and beat Texas 5-3.
Hayden Bush of Daniel Boone had a strong start in circle. She didn't concede a hit until the top of the fourth inning.
Bush allowed just two hits and finished with six strikeouts in a complete-game shutout. She threw 100 pitches in the game.
On offense, the Central Region champions relied heavily on Ava Hanson, who went 2-3 with two doubles and 3 RBI.
Daniel Boone got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning. The team put two runners in scoring position for Hanson. She knocked a double deep into left field to give Missouri a 2-0 lead.
In the same fashion as the MU softball team, the little league team chanted 'MIZ-ZOU' with its fans after the runs came across.
Daniel Boone scored one more run in the inning off a single from Brooklyn Center to gain a 3-0 lead.
Paige Bieske scored Daniel Boone's fourth run in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch. Hanson hit her second double of the game to drive in another run and give Missouri a 5-0 lead, and she scored on an RBI single from center to make it 6-0.
Daniel Boone's next game in the Little League Softball World Series is at 9 a.m. Saturday against South Orangetown of New York.