Overwatch features a strong cast of female heroes much like Stephens College’s Overwatch team. The Stephens Stars have broken the stereotype of eSports being a male-dominated sport since coming onto the scene in 2017.
The Stars brought in new head coach Alyssa Tinker in early June of this year. She replaces Nick Salamone and Ernest Utterback, who coached the Stars the last two years.
Tinker becomes just the third head coach in the program’s brief history. Additionally, this is Tinker’s first year as a head coach.
The Stars have a few returners in juniors Ryan Glover, Kayla Mize and Imoni Pierce. Coach Tinker calls it a “reloading” year after losing six seniors.
Without any seniors and a roster of just eight players currently, coach Tinker is looking to call in some more heroes to help fill out the squad this season.
Tinker hopes to add six more players to the roster so they can roll out a junior varsity team as well. Stephens is hosting a two day tryout for any Stephens College student interested in joining the team. There is no prior experience required, all skill levels welcome.
The open tryouts are Wednesday and Thursday in the Stephens College eSports room. The Stars will begin Overwatch preseason play in late September; their first opponent has yet to be determined.