Keon Ellis scored 16 points and James Rojas scored 15 — each off the bench — to help carry Alabama past Florida 86-71 on Tuesday night to sit atop the Southeastern Conference.
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Anthony Duruji sandwiched a jumper and 3-pointer around a jumper from Colin Castleton, and Florida (5-2, 2-1) used the 7-0 run to start the second half to tie it at 39.
The Tide countered with a 12-2 run over a little more than four minutes and went on to expand their lead from there. Alabama led by double digits the rest of the way.
Herbert Jones and Jaden Shackelford each scored 16 points for Alabama. Tyree Appleby scored 18 points for Florida.
Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 74: In Lexington, Kentucky, Olivier Sarr scored 24 points, Davion Mintz made the game-winning 3-pointer with 47 seconds left and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt.
Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin blocked Scotty Pippen Jr.’s shot with 41 seconds to play. Pippen grabbed the rebound after Mintz missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, but Trey Thomas and Maxwell Evans each missed potential game-tying 3s. Evans’ shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.
Kentucky (3-6, 2-0 SEC), which had lost six straight before beating Mississippi State 79-73 in double-overtime on Saturday, avoided the first three-game losing streak in the 45-year history of Rupp Arena.
Pippen had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-2). Dylan Disu added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth career double-double. Jordan Wright had 18 points off the bench and Myles Stute chipped in 16.
Top 25
(4) Texas 78, Iowa State 72: Andrew Jones scored 23 points as Texas held off Iowa State to continue its torrid start to the season.
Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) led by as much as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win over an Iowa State team that is still winless in conference play. But the Cyclones (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas to close out the game.
Jones’ driving baseline layup with 2:40 to play gave Texas a 72-63 cushion. The Cyclones got within 75-70 when Javan Johnson converted a three-point play with 28 seconds left, but the Longhorns closed it out from the free-throw line.
Johnson scored 21 points to lead Iowa State.
(6) Kansas 93, TCU 64: In Fort Worth, Texas, David McCormack scored a season-high 20 points to lead five Kansas players in double figures as the Jayhawks matched the Big 12 record by winning their 11th consecutive conference road game in a win over TCU.
The Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1) matched the league mark they initially set 18 years ago. The win came only three days after their 25-point loss at home to Texas that matched the most lopsided win by an opponent in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse.
Even without starting senior guard Marcus Garrett, still recovering from an elbow to hit in the Texas game, the Jayhawks had little trouble against a TCU squad that had won its previous five games.
Ochai Agbaji added 19 points, while Jalen Wilson had 16, Tristan Enaruna 12 and Christian Braun 10.
Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had a career-high 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs (9-3, 2-2). R.J. Nembhard had 14, below his Big 12-leading scoring average of 18.7 points and ending his streak of four 20-point games in a row.
(18) Texas Tech 82, Kansas State 71: In Lubbock, Texas, Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.
Shannon stole a pass for a one-handed breakaway dunk during a 9-0 run in the second half for a 58-41 lead, Texas Tech’s largest of the game. Shannon made 11 of 12 free throws.
Nigel Pack, one of three freshmen making a seventh straight start for Kansas State (5-7, 1-3), scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the first half.
(19) Clemson 74, N.C. State 70 (OT): In Clemson, South Carolina, Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as Clemson rallied from nine points down in the second half to beat N.C. State in overtime.
Nick Honor had 21 points and tied things at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.
North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That’s when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.
(23) Michigan State 68, (15) Rutgers 45: In East Lansing, Michigan, Aaron Henry had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers.
The Spartans (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten) had a 17-point scoring edge in the second half to win a second straight game after opening conference play with three straight losses.
The Scarlet Knights (7-3, 3-3) made just 31% of their shots. They started 0 of 7 at the foul line and finished making just 3 of 12 free throws.
Ron Harper Jr. had 13 points and Jacob Young scored 11 for Rutgers.