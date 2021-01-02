John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over No. 7 Tennessee on 71-63 Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second behind Petty’s trio of 3s and two more long-range makes by Joshua Primo.
Primo and Herbert Jones finished with 11 points, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.
Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) struggled from the field the entire game, hitting 21 of 66 shots (32%).
Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers. Keon Johnson added 12 points. Yves Pons had four second-half blocks when Tennessee clawed its way back to single digits late in the game, but never got closer than six points.
The first half was painful on both sides.
Alabama’s 31-29 lead at the break happened with the Crimson Tide shooting 39% (12 of 31), while Tennessee struggled shooting 33% (11 of 33). Tennessee hadn’t trailed at halftime in any game this season.
The Vols had three turnovers and two missed shots before they scored their first points, almost 3 minutes into the game.
With 8:46 left in the first half, the score was tied at 14 as both teams labored to make anything happen.
Late in the first half, a couple calls — and non-calls — drew the ire of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. He was animated while pleading his case with the officials during a timeout. Coming out of the stoppage of play, he was assessed a technical foul. As the half ended, he followed the officials off the floor continuing his rant.
Kentucky 78, Mississippi State 73: Freshman Dontaie Allen scored a career-high 23 points with seven 3-pointers and Kentucky ended its six-game skid beating Mississippi State 78-73 in double overtime.
Allen finished 7-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc and 8-for-14 overall.
Olivier Sarr’s 3 to start the second overtime gave the Wildcats the lead for good.
Iverson Molinar missed a contested 3 at the buzzer to send it to a second overtime. The Wildcats missed three shots on their final possession to force the first extra session.
Kentucky coach John Calipari was ejected after being issued consecutive technical fouls with 9:04 left in regulation and the Wildcats down 52-46 following Molinar’s jump shot. Allen sank 5 of his 3s following Calipari’s ejection.
Allen entered the contest having scored just a pair of baskets in 20 minutes of action prior to Saturday.
It was Kentucky’s (2-6, 1-0) first win since its season opener.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led the Bulldogs (6-4, 1-1) with 19 points.
Florida 83, LSU 79: In Gainesville, Florida, Colin Castleton scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida held off LSU.
Castleton scored Florida’s first 15 points of the second half, including a personal 9-0 run that put the Gators up 51-45. He made two free throws and Tre Mann followed with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 62-52 at the 12-minute mark.
The lead was never more than 10 but was was at 10 on a Tre Mann jumper with 3:15 to go. From there the Gators missed four shots and the Tigers twice made it a one-possession game but Scottie Lewis made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 29 seconds, including the clinchers with 5.9 seconds to go.
Mann scored 19 points, Lewis had 17 and Anthony Duruji 16 with seven rebounds for the Gators (5-1). Castleton was 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line, where Florida was 20 of 23.
Florida’s Keyontae Johnson attended his first game since collapsing during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12, sitting on the Gators’ bench with a dedicated seat for “Coach Key.” Johnson was hospitalized for several days following the incident and it’s currently unknown if and when there’s a timetable for his return to play.
Texas A&M 68, Auburn 66: In College Station, Texas, Andre Gordon scored 10 points including the game-winner with 0.9 seconds left as Texas A&M held off Auburn.
Gordon drove the lane, pivoted and faked a shot before scoring off the glass. Jamal Johnson, who made five 3-pointers, missed a 3 at the buzzer for the Tigers.
Emanuel Miller had 16 points and five rebounds for Texas A&M (6-3) which bounced back from a loss at LSU on Tuesday. Miller leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounds, and his 9.2 rebounds is first in the SEC.
Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for the Aggies,
Johnson finished with 20 points and Allen Flanigan had 16 points including four 3-pointers for Auburn (6-4, 0-2).
South Carolina 78, Florida A&M 71: AJ Lawson scored 25 points and made two clinching free throws in the closing seconds as South Carolina held off Florida A&M, as the Gamecocks played for the first time in 28 days.
The COVID-19 issues that befell the South Carolina (2-2) program ever since Dec. 5 were still in evidence as the team had just nine players available.
Jermaine Couisnard added 15 points, five assists and four steals, and Justin Minaya picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.