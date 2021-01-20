In Athens, Georgia, P.J. Horne a made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left, and Georgia snapped a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky with a 63-62 victory Wednesday night.
After a timeout with 3.6 seconds left, Horne got past his defender for an inbounds pass in the lane, bobbled it and curled in a layup. It was Georgia’s first win in the series since March 7, 2013.
Andrew Garcia had 16 points for Georgia (9-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference). Brandon Boston Jr. scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half for Kentucky (4-9, 3-3). Keion Brooks and Isaiah Jackson had 12 points apiece.
Arkansas 75, Auburn 73: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Desi Sills scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half to help Arkansas rally from a 12-point halftime deficit and hold on to beat Auburn.
Auburn’s Sharife Cooper had consecutive layups as part of a 7-0 surge that pulled the Tigers to 74-73 with 1:03 remaining. Moses Moody added a free throw for Arkansas with two seconds left and Allen Flanigan missed a 3-pointer to end it.
Sills was 7-of-12 shooting and made 8 of 10 free throws. Jalen Tate added 14 points for Arkansas (11-4, 3-4 SEC).
Cooper scored 25 points for Auburn (8-7, 2-5). JT Thor had 12 points. Flanigan, who had reached double figures in 10 of the last 11 games, had just seven points against the Razorbacks.
Top 25
(8) Houston 86, Tulsa 59: In Houston, Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 points and seven rebounds and No. 8 Houston avenged its only loss with a win over Tulsa.
Sasser, who scored 18 points in the first half, finished 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Tramon Mark had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cougars.
Houston (12-1, 7-1 American) shot 43%, including 13 of 32 on 3-pointers. The Cougars outrebounded Tulsa 52-24, and had a 26-7 advantage in second-chance points. Brandon Rachal scored 18 points, and Keshawn Williams added 10 points for Tulsa (8-5, 5-3).
(10) Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52: In Madison, Wisconsin, Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a victory over Northwestern.
The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39.
D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten). Chase Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern (6-7, 3-6), which has lost six straight.
Providence 74, (11) Creighton 70: In Omaha, Nebraska, Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and Providence turned back Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the Bluejays.
Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago. Creighton (10-4, 6-3) lost its second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season.
The Bluejays were within two points four times in the final six minutes, the last two occasions in the last 57 seconds.
The teams traded free throws before Marcus Zegarowski banked in a one-handed 3 of his own with 5.6 seconds left. Duke put the game out of reach with two free throws at the end.
Damien Jefferson scored a career-best 26 points for the Bluejays. Marcus Zegarowski, who missed the previous two games with a left hamstring injury, had 17 points.
Georgia Tech 83, (20) Clemson 65: In Atlanta, Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson as three players scored more than 20 points.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss. Georgia Tech picked up where they left off from a COVID-19 layoff to stretch its winning streak to five.
Aamir Simms scored 19 points to lead the Tigers, who shot 52% from the field and were hurt badly by 20 turnovers.