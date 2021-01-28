In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.
It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.
Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.
UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook's 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.
Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee.
UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams’ layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again.
Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter. She missed the Huskies last game while recovering from a right ankle injury.
(4) South Carolina 75, (21) Mississippi State 52: In Starkville, Mississippi, Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State.
After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game.
Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.
Mississippi State (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) shot just 22 of 65 from the field in the game as the Bulldogs could never find the bottom of the net consistently despite some good looks inside the paint. Sophomore All-SEC player Rickea Jackson score just two points in the first half before finding some offensive rhythm in the second half and scoring a team-high 15 points.
It was a dominant performance in the paint for the Gamecocks (13-1, 8-0) as they outscored Mississippi State 44-28 inside and had a commanding 51-38 rebounding advantage. The Gamecocks star center Aliyah Boston was held to just six points but totaled 12 rebounds.
Saxton had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
(8) Texas A&M 84, Auburn 69: In Auburn, Alabama, N’Dea Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season as No. 8 Texas A&M beat Auburn.
Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1) used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to get a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, despite several pushes from an upset-minded Auburn team in the third quarter.
Jones, who entered the game tied for the Division I lead in double-doubles, has now accomplished the feat in six of the Aggies’ seven SEC games this season. Destiny Pitts added 14 points and hit five of her eight attempts from 3-point range.
Auburn (5-10, 0-7) came into the game with a clear plan for the upset — create turnovers with its high-pressure defense and shoot a season-high 34 3-pointers. Honesty Scott-Grayson hit four shots from deep and led the Tigers with 21 points, while Unique Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds.
(15) Kentucky 81, Alabama 68: In Lexington, Kentucky, Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 15 Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama.
Robyn Benton added 15 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3) and Chasity Patterson and Dre’Una Edwards scored 10 apiece with 10 different players scoring. Jazmine Massengill had seven points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench.
Jasmine Walker scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three blocks for the Crimson Tide (12-4, 5-3), whose three losses have come to ranked teams. Jordan Lewis added 15 points with seven assists to move into fifth on the Alabama career list (464).
Kentucky put together a 14-2 run in the second quarter with Tatyana Wyatt scoring the first six points. Benton hit a 3-pointer and made a layup at the end of the quarter for a 39-28 lead at the break.
The Tide was within nine midway through the third quarter when the Wildcats had a 15-7 run to go up by 22.
Walker had a 3-pointer and Lewis hit a pair of free throws to pull Alabama within eight with more than four minutes to go but Kentucky had the next five points to end the threat.
Kentucky went 10 of 18 (56%) from 3-point range and shot 53% overall. Alabama had 11 3s, going 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, but only shot 43%.
The Wildcats are home against Missouri on Sunday when Alabama goes to fourth-ranked South Carolina.
(20) Tennessee 68, Ole Miss 67: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Rennia Davis scored 21 points and No. 20 Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi 68-67 on Thursday night.
The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and was down one with less than two minutes to play.
Donnetta Johnson's jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left.
Mimi Reid converted a three-point play with 6.8 seconds left for Ole Miss but Rae Burrell iced it with a pair of free throws before Johnson's 3 at the buzzer.
Burrell scored 17 points and Horston 13 for Tennessee, which overcame 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point range by going 16 of 19 at the foul line.
Johnson led Ole Miss with 19 points. Shakira Austin added 16 and Snudda Collins 13. The Rebels were 6 of 11 from distance but only got to the foul line 10 times, making seven.
Collins hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter for an 18-8 Mississippi lead. She hit another early in the second quarter to make it 23-10 but the Lady Vols used a 9-0 run, six from Burrell, to help get within 33-30 at the half.
The Lady Vols are home against Florida and Ole Miss goes to LSU on Sunday.
LSU 60, (22) Georgia 52: In Athens, Georgia, Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52 on Thursday night.
LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.
Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.
Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3). She scored nine in the fourth quarter, five in the final two minutes to help keep the Bulldogs close.
Young reached double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game, pushing her season average to 10.9 points after averaging 6.4 points during the first seven games of the season.
Top 25
(15) Kansas 59, TCU 51: In Lawrence, Kansas, David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and No. 15 Kansas slogged its way to a 59-51 victory over turnover-prone TCU on Thursday night to snap a rare three-game skid.
Ochai Agbaji added 13 points for the Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12), who once against struggled offensively but made enough free throws down the stretch to beat the Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-5) for the eighth straight time.
They also managed to avoid their longest losing streak since the 1988-89 team dropped eight in a row.
Mike Miles hit five 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who turned the ball over 22 times while shooting just 35% from the field. R.J. Nembhard added 12 points, well below his season average of 17.2.
Because of COVID-19 problems, the Horned Frogs were playing for the first time since losing at Oklahoma on Jan. 12. They had a trio of games postponed, first because of issues with West Virginia, then because of an outbreak of their own.
Among those that tested positive was TCU coach Jamie Dixon, who said earlier this week that he was “questionable” to make the trip to Lawrence. But the recent diagnosis didn't stop Dixon from spending the entire game with his mask around his chin rather than over his mouth, whether he was in the huddle or yelling at officials on the court.
The Jayhawks had reason to be rusty, too. They had only played once in the last 10 days, and their last game inside Allen Fieldhouse — with its socially-distanced crowd of about 2,000 fans — was Jan. 9 against Oklahoma.
So it wasn't much of a surprise when TCU led 19-18 at halftime in a game every bit as ugly as the score.
There was one stretch covering more than seven minutes in which the Horned Frogs had nearly as many turnovers (five) as field-goal attempts (seven) and never scored. When they did get a bucket to go, it was in the midst of an eight-minute stretch in which Kansas went 1 for 13 from the floor, turned it over three times and even botched an open layup.
(1) Gonzaga 90, San Diego 60: In San Diego, Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 Thursday night for its 20th straight victory dating to last season.
Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast), which beat San Diego for the 13th straight time.
After a slow start, the Zags used a 15-0 run in the first half to take control and then ran away in the second half.
Kispert keyed an impressive stretch when Gonzaga expanded a 40-29 halftime lead to 58-38 just seven minutes into the second half. The senior forward made a layup and then hit a floater and then added a transition 3-pointer. Timme followed with a 3-point play for a 58-38 lead.
Gonzaga continued to pile on as Suggs hit a 3, was fouled and converted the 4-point play. Timme converted a 3-point play and Kispert hit another transition 3 to make it 72-46 with 7:34 to go.
Julian Strawther had 11 points and Anton Watson 10 for Gonzaga, which shot 57.6% from the field. Andrew Nembhard had 10 of Gonzaga’s 23 assists.
Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4).
(6) Houston 83, Tulane 60: In New Orleans, Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and No. 6 Houston routed Tulane.
Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham had 15 rebounds to help Houston (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) win its seventh straight.
Tyson, a reserve in his first season with Houston since transferring from Idaho, entered the game having played in just seven contests without a start and was averaging three points per game. But he was a 42.9% 3-point shooter at Idaho two seasons ago and wasn't shy about shooting from deep at Tulane, where he received his most playing time this season (26 minutes).
Tyson attempted 15 of his 18 shots outside the 3-point line and hit two of three shots from closer in. He also tied a Houston record for 3s in a game.
Gorham eclipsed 10 rebounds in a game for the seventh straight time — the first time a Houston player has done that since 1986 — and Houston outrebounded Tulane 42-38.
Jordan Walker scored 16 points and Gabe Watson added 13 points for Tulane (6-5, 1-5). The Green Wave have lost three straight and four of five.