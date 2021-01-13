In Baton Rouge, La., Trendon Watford scored 23 points, Cam Thomas added 17, combining for 24 points in a dominating first half, and LSU rolled to a 92-76 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night.
The Tigers made six 3-pointers and shot 50% (18 of 36) in racing to a 51-31 halftime lead with Watford scoring 13 points and Thomas 11.
LSU shot 55% in the second half (16 of 29) to maintain the lead.
Darius Days scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Tigers (9-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Javonte Smart scored 13 points and Mwani Wilkinson 11. Watford finished with 10 rebounds.
JD Notae led the Razorbacks (10-3, 2-3) with 22 points.
Auburn 95, Georgia 77: In Athens, Ga., freshman Sharife Cooper had 28 points and 12 assists as Auburn never trailed in its win over Georgia.
Cooper, a five-star recruit who was cleared to play by the NCAA about 90 minute’s before Saturday’s 94-90 loss to Alabama, is averaging 27 points and 10.5 assists in two games.
Devan Cambridge scored 14 points for Auburn (7-6, 1-4), which snapped a four-game skid.
Jaylen Williams and Cambridge each had five of the Tigers’ 14 blocks — the most in a game by a Division I team this season.
Freshman K.D. Johnson had 21 points for the Bulldogs (7-4, 0-4).
Texas A&M 56, Mississippi State 55: In Starkville, Miss., Emanuel Miller and Andre Gordon each scored five points during Texas A&M’s closing 12-5 run as the Aggies beat Mississippi State.
The Aggies (7-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) had its two-game win streak end.
Jay Jay Chandler scored 12 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M. Gordon finished with 11 points and Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Top 25
No. 15 Texas Tech 79, No. 4 Texas 77: In Austin, Texas, Mac McClung made a long jumper with 3 seconds left and No. 15 Texas Tech rallied to beat No. 4 Texas, ending the Longhorns’ perfect start in the Big 12.
Texas (10-2, 4-1) led almost the entire game before a sloppy finish and a flurry of late Texas Tech 3-pointers snatched the win for the Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2).
McClung’s shot was originally ruled a 3-pointer before a video review. Texas had a final chance, but Matt Coleman’s desperation 3-pointer never came close to the basket.
McClung finished with 22 points. Andrew Jones had 20 for Texas, but scored just two points after halftime. Jericho Sims added 16 for Texas.
No. 16 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65: In Winston-Salem, N.C., Carlik Jones scored a season-high 23 points to help No. 16 Louisville beat Wake Forest, extending the Cardinals’ best start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Samuell Williamson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-1, 4-0 ACC), who blew nearly all of a 16-point second-half lead before finally putting this one away in the final 6 minutes as the Demon Deacons went cold.
Daivien Williamson scored 19 points for the Demon Deacons (3-4, 0-4).
No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68: In Charlottesville, Va., Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame for its fourth consecutive victory.
Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.
Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games.
No. 21 Ohio State 81, Northwestern 71: In Columbus, Ohio, Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to a win over Northwestern.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26. Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.
Audige, who was averaging 11.7 points per game, cooled off in the second half, just as Miller Kopp was heating up.
He had 16 points in the second half to get Northwestern within one late in the second half.
Ohio State then went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
Kyle Young added 12, including a key three-point play with just over two minutes left in the game, and Justice Sueing added 13.