In Oxford, Mississippi, Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 on Tuesday night, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.
Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.
He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.
Josiah-Jordan James’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim. Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points and Johnson had 11.
Georgia 91, Auburn 86: In Auburn, Alabama, Ty Fagan scored 16 points shooting 7 for 10, Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Georgia held off Auburn.
Camara’s layup with 2:11 left put Georgia (11-6, 4-6) up 80-71 before Devan Cambridge responded with a quick 3-pointer for Auburn. Sahvir Wheeler made a pair of foul shots for the Bulldogs and Sharife Cooper countered with a layup to bring the Tigers within 82-76 with 1:42 left. Left to foul, Georgia sank 7 of 8 free throws to secure the win.
P.J. Horne and Wheeler each scored 13 points, K.D. Johnson had 12 and Justin Kier 11 for the Bulldogs. Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with Cooper scoring 19.
Arkansas 61, Mississippi State 45: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Justin Smith scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as Arkansas cruised to a victory over Mississippi State.
Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 SEC) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).
Connor Vanover and Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Smith, a graduate transfer from Indiana, is 10 points shy of a career 1,000.
Top 25
(2) Baylor 83, (6) Texas 69: Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and Baylor used a big run to pull away for a victory over sixth-ranked Texas.
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.
Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19.
Baylor has won 10 of its past 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.
(8) Iowa 84, Michigan State 78: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and Iowa beat Michigan State.
Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.
The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon closed the game with four consecutive free throws. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Spartans.
(12) Illinois 75, Indiana 71 (OT): In Bloomington, Indiana, Trent Frazier scored Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana.
Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.
(17) West Virginia 76, Iowa State 72: In Ames, Iowa, Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State.
Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).
Solomon Young returned after missing two games because of COVID-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).
(19) Wisconsin 72, Penn State 58: In Madison, Wisconsin, freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and Wisconsin resumed its usual dominance of Penn State with a win.
Brad Davison added 13 points for the Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-17 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin hasn’t lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.
Davison made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished. The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison.
Micah Potter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).
(23) Kansas 74, Kansas State 51: In Lawrence, Kansas, Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and Kansas rolled past Kansas State.
David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4 Big 12), who finally showed some moxie after dropping four of their previous five games, including a blowout loss at No. 11 Tennessee over the weekend.
Kansas improved to 200-94 against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9), the most wins by any Division I school over another in men’s college hoops. The Jayhawks have won 15 consecutive games against their longtime rivals in Allen Fieldhouse.
Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Maryland 61, (24) Purdue 60: In College Park, Maryland, Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past Purdue, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.
Purdue led 60-55 with 1:43 remaining before Darryl Morsell drilled a 3-pointer and Ayala finished up with three free throws. Ayala made 1 of 2 at the line with 48 seconds to go and hit the final two after missing a layup, collecting his own rebound and getting fouled by Jaden Ivey. Purdue then committed a turnover before attempting a final shot.
Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (10-8, 4-7) and Ayala scored 16. The Terps went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 1 for 12 from long range over the first 20 minutes.