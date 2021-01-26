In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 on Tuesday night and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.
The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extend their winning streak to 10 games.
Alabama senior Herbert Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9 for 10 from the free throw line down the stretch to help seal the game for the Tide.
Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) was led in scoring by Davion Mintz, Dontaie Allen and Olivier Sarr, all with 12 points.
(18) Tennessee 56, Mississippi State 53: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Yves Pons scored 13 points and No. 18 Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State.
Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols as he helped seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 SEC). While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-5) managed just 33%.
Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11.
LSU 78, Texas A&M 66: In College Station, Texas, Cameron Thomas finished with 28 points and LSU scored the final 18 points of the game to beat Texas A&M 78-66 on Tuesday night.
Texas A&M led 66-60 with 8:50 remaining and then missed its last 15 field goals plus a free throw. The Tigers (11-4, 6-3 SEC) jumped out to a 17-point lead with about six minutes left in the first half and led 41-36 at the break.
Thomas was 8 of 21 from the field, made three 3-pointers and all nine of his free-throw attempts. Jay Jay Chandler matched a career high with 21 points to lead Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6). Savion Flagg added 17 points.
Top 25
(24) Oklahoma 80, (5) Texas 79: In Austin, Texas, Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as No. 24 Oklahoma beat short-handed No. 5 Texas.
The Longhorns nearly forced a turnover on an inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play. Hill missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second but failed to hit the rim, giving Texas the ball. The Sooners (10-4, 6-3) then intercepted a long pass to end the game, sending Texas (11-3, 5-2) to its second Big 12 home loss.
It’s Oklahoma’s fourth straight victory.
Texas had rallied from 11 down and had five players available toward the end. Texas played without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19 and is in isolation from the team and his family, as well as starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims.
Dayton 76, (22) Saint Louis 71: In St. Louis, Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 to lead Dayton to a win over No. 22 Saint Louis.
Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities because of a COVID-19 outbreak just before the team’s first scheduled conference game Dec. 30. Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (7-2, 0-1 Atlantic-10) with 20 points and Hasahn French added 16 points.
Dayton (9-4, 5-3) opened the game on a 9-2 run over the first 3:57 and never trailed in the contest.
Missouri State lets lead slip away as Mosley notches double-double
Missouri State men’s basketball led by as many as 17 before falling 68-61 to unbeaten Drake on Tuesday night in Springfield.
Drake (14-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) opened the second half on a 24-8 run to take the lead after trailing 41-26 after the first 20 minutes. Roman Penn scored 20 for Drake as one of four Bulldogs to reach double figures in scoring.
Missouri State (9-2, 5-2) was led by Gaige Prim’s 18 points. Rock Bridge grad Isaiah Mosley, the MVC’s leading scorer at 22.9 points per game, was right behind Prim with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Bears guard and fellow Rock Bridge alum Ja’Monta Black struggled, scoring three points on 1-of-8 shooting.