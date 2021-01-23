In Tuscaloosa, Ala., Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State (9-7, 4-4) on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) won its ninth straight overall and has won eight consecutive SEC games for the first time since starting league play 8-0 in the 1986-87 season.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points and Iverson Molinar added 19.
Kentucky 82, LSU 69: In Lexington, Ky., Keion Brooks Jr. had 13 of his season-high 15 points in the first half and Kentucky trailed for just 15 seconds in its win over LSU to snap a three-game skid.
Kentucky (5-9, 4-3), which had a six-game losing streak earlier this season, got a much-needed win. The Wildcats avoided their third four-game slide under coach John Calipari.
Trendon Watford tied his career best with 26 points and added a season-high tying 10 rebounds, and freshman Cameron Thomas scored 18 for LSU (10-4, 5-3).
Auburn 109, South Carolina 86: In Columbia, S.C., Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn resoundingly thwacked South Carolina.
Auburn put up its most points in a SEC road win in program history. Cooper scored 16 points and had 12 assists for his second career double-double. Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds, JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds and Devan Cambridge scored 10 as the Tigers (9-7, 3-5) made 40 of 77 field goals (52%).
Keyshawn Bryant scored 24 points for South Carolina (3-5, 1-3), with AJ Lawson adding 23 and Jermaine Couisnard 16.
Florida 92, Georgia 84: In Athens, Ga., Tre Mann scored a career-high 24 points as Florida broke away from Georgia.
Noah Locke added 16 points, making four 3-pointers, Colin Castleton scored 14, Tyree Appleby 14 and Omar Payne 10 for the Gators (8-4, 5-3). The hot-shooting Gators finished at 57% from the floor (37 of 65) with seven 3-pointers and making 11 of 17 at the line.
Andrew Garcia scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and K.D. Johnson added 16 to pace Georgia (9-5, 2-5).
Arkansas 92, Vanderbilt 71: In Nashville, Tenn., Moses Moody scored 26 points with eight rebounds, Jalen Tate scored 25 and Arkansas led all the way in a win over Vanderbilt.
The Razorbacks (12-4, 4-4) have beaten Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-5) seven straight times and are 11-1 against the Commodores in their last 12 meetings.
D.J. Harvey scored 16 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 15 for Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was without the services of sophomore Dylan Disu due to contact tracing for COVID-19.
Ole Miss 61, Texas A&M 50: In Oxford, Miss., Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 as Mississippi beat Texas A&M.
Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped.
Emanuel Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.
Top 25
(1) Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49: In Spokane, Wash., Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked Gonzaga crushed Pacific.
Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2).
(2) Baylor 81, Oklahoma State 66: In Stillwater, Okla., Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State.
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0).
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols.
Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
(3) Villanova 71, Providence 56: In Villanova, Pa., Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating second half to defeat Providence.
Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova (10-1, 5-0 Big East), which won its eighth consecutive game. Alyn Breed scored 18 points to pace Providence (8-7, 4-5).
(8) Houston 68, Temple 51: In Philadelphia, Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth straight win over Temple.
The Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) also beat the Owls on Dec. 22 and completed the season sweep in a rout. Grimes and Sasser hit consecutive early 3s to build a 19-point lead en route to win a hastily scheduled game because of COVID-19 issues.
Jake Forrester led the Owls (3-4, 2-4) with 15 points and Khalif Battle had 14.
Oklahoma 75, (9) Kansas 68: In Norman, Okla., De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat No. 9 Kansas for its second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.
Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) has won three of its last four games against Kansas (10-5, 4-4) in Norman and is 8-1 at home this season at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Kansas now has lost three straight games for the first time since February 2013. Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks.
(15) Ohio State 74, (10) Wisconsin 62: In Madison, Wis., E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a victory over No. 10 Wisconsin.
Ohio State (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games. The Buckeyes beat then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then-No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16.
Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games. Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin, which also got 12 from D’Mitrik Trice and 11 each from Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers. Seth Towns scored 10 points for Ohio State.
No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 Connecticut 66: In Omaha, Neb., Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut.
The Bluejays (11-4, 7-3 Big East), who struggled offensively while losing their previous two games, shot 58% in the second half and avoided their first three-game losing streak since February 2019.
R.J. Cole scored 14 points and freshman Adama Sanogo had a season-high 13 to lead UConn (7-3, 4-3).
No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62: In Charlottesville, Va., Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech.
Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie. Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2). They had their five-game winning streak snapped.
No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas State 47: In Manhattan, Kan., Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12). Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10.
Syracuse 78, No. 15 Virginia Tech 60: In Syracuse, N.Y., Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech.
The Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the post-season, held a 40-34 lead at the half but took control in the final 20 minutes.
Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 on 5-of-10 from 3. Tyrece Radford had 10.
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49: In Minneapolis, Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help Maryland deliver a wire-to-wire victory over No. 17 Minnesota.
Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (9-7, 3-6), who limited Minnesota big man Liam Robbins to six points on 2-for-6 shooting before the 7-footer fouled out.
Marcus Carr scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Gophers (11-5, 4-5).
Florida State 80, No. 20 Clemson 61: In Tallahassee, Fla., Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Florida State pulled away early in a rout of No. 20 Clemson.
Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight games. John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson (9-4, 3-4), which has lost three straight.
Stanford 73, No. 24 UCLA 72: In Santa Cruz, Calif., Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA.
Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.
Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points for the Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) in their first win over a ranked opponent in three tries this season. Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1).