Columbia College athletic director James Arnold announced that Brennan Cape will take over the Cougars’ men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams. Cape, a 2017 Columbia College graduate, previously held the same positions at American Midwest Conference rival Missouri Baptist.
“Brennan quickly rose to the top of an incredible pool of candidates,” Arnold said in a press release. “Throughout the interview process his energy and passion for coaching and recruiting was evident and there was an obvious love and dedication for Columbia College.”
Cape was an accomplished distance runner during his time in Columbia. Cape qualified for nationals on three occasions and won an individual AMC championship while competing for both the track and field and cross country teams.
“What an incredible honor it is to be named the next head coach for Cougars,” Cape said. “Columbia College means so much to me as an alum and former student athlete. My wife, Abby, and I have dreamed of this opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited to return home to Columbia. My goal is to continue to build on the rich tradition and history of Cougar Athletics and I am so grateful to James, Cindy, Drew, and everyone at Columbia for the chance to lead this program.”
Cape picked up AMC coach-of-the-year honors in 2021 after leading the Missouri Baptist men’s cross country team to its first conference championship in 15 years. Cape also led the Spartans’ men’s track and field team to its first AMC title this past season.
Cape officially takes over at Columbia on Tuesday.