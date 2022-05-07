After a dramatic win over Lyon on Friday to force a winner-take-all championship rematch, Columbia College came up short in the AMC Tournament championship. The Cougars fell to the Scots by a final score of 11-2.
Columbia (38-12, 15-6 AMC) sent Travis Bassford to the mound, and Lyon (36-19, 16-5) wasted no time. The Scots tagged Bassford for two runs in the first, leading to a quick hook from Columbia coach Darren Munns. Bassford surrendered two runs on two hits and two walks after getting just two outs.
Munns turned to AMC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year Dan Fick, but the Scots added an additional three unearned runs after a Tegan Woods throwing error opened the door for the Scots. It was one of three Cougar errors that led to seven unearned runs.
For Lyon, AMC Pitcher of the Year Alan West was on the bump, and though Columbia tallied nine hits and added two walks throughout the game, the Cougars never broke through for a game-changing inning.
Columbia grabbed two runs in the third, making it a 5-2 game, but West left the bases juiced, and Columbia continued to come up empty with runners on. By the end of the game, the Cougars had left 10 men stranded.
Lyon added two runs in the seventh and another four in the eighth to pull away. West retired the final eight batters he faced to cap off a 158-pitch complete game with 12 strikeouts to go along with it.
With the win, Lyon is guaranteed a spot in the NAIA Tournament beginning May 16.