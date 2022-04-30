Columbia College baseball dropped its regular season finale to Central Baptist by a score of 9-7. Columbia is locked into the No. 2 seed in the AMC Tournament despite the loss.
The game was a wild back-and-forth affair, with Central Methodist (25-26, 10-11 AMC) hanging seven runs on the Cougars in the first three innings. Columbia (35-10, 15-6 AMC) was able to keep pace, scoring one run in each of the first six innings.
Central Methodist pulled away in the seventh and eighth innings, scratching a run across in each off of Cougars reliever Kaleb Richards. The Cougars threatened in the ninth — getting runners on second and third down two — but Kellen Williamson was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Three Cougars finished the game with three hits. Indy Stanley led the way once again for Columbia with four hits.
Next, Columbia will compete in Day 2 of the AMC Tournament after earning a bye. The Cougars will play at 1 p.m. Wednesday in O’Fallon. Their opponent will be the winner of Game 4 on Day 1, which will feature three-seed Missouri Baptist and the winner of Game 2 — either Harris-Stowe or Williams Baptist.