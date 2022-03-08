Columbia College baseball took down No. 22-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene 6-4 to pick up the its fifth straight win. It was the second meeting of the season between the teams.
Columbia (13-3) was able to pick up the win on the back of a four-RBI performance from catcher Indy Stanley, who has had a fantastic to start the year. Stanley is currently batting .468 with 10 extra-base hits and seven walks through his first 14 starts.
Stanley drove in two on a double in the second and two more on another double in the sixth. First baseman Kole Ficken and third baseman Braden Desonia each had an RBI as well.
MidAmerica (7-8) starter Zach Trevino couldn’t keep the Cougars‘ bats cooled off and was pulled after just two innings, giving up three runs on four hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches. He took the loss and drops to 2-2 on the season.
Columbia starter Andrew Paten gave up just two hits but also hit three batters and allowed three runs over 4⅓ innings. The Cougars bullpen shut the door on the Pioneer offense, however, allowing just one more run over the final 4⅔ innings. Paten picked up his first decision of the year, moving to 1-0.