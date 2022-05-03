Columbia College baseball kicks off its quest to repeat as American Midwest Conference champion in Day 2 of the conference tournament. The Cougars enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed behind Lyon after finishing the season 35-10 (15-6 AMC).
AMC Player of the Year Indy Stanley led the Cougars' explosive offense.
Stanley was one of two players in the AMC to bat over .400, and his 1.248 OPS led the conference. Stanley also led the conference in slugging and was top five in on-base percentage, making him one of the most effective hitters in the AMC.
Aiding the Cougars' formidable lineup is the trio of Braden Desonia, Devyn Lopez and Kellen Williamson. Each one sports an OPS north of .850 for the season, and Williamson has been red hot, going 7-for-11 with six RBI in Columbia's previous series, earning him player of the week honors.
Columbia will also lean on its dynamic duo of freshmen starters Dan Fick and Bryce Taylor. Though the Cougars pitching has been up and down most of the year, Taylor and Fick have been excelling in the rotation.
Fick has made a team-high 12 starts for the Cougars, tossing four complete games and two shutouts. Fick also had a rotation-best ERA of 1.91 and has emerged as the ace of the staff for coach Darren Munns.
Taylor made nine starts, leading the team with 61 strikeouts. Taylor also has a shutout to his name and finished the season with an 2.49 ERA, blossoming into the other half of a one-two punch with Fick.
Columbia will take the field against Harris-Stowe State, Williams Baptist or Missouri Baptist at 1 p.m. Wednesday in O'Fallon. The game is available to stream through both the Columbia College and AMC websites.