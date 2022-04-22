Columbia College baseball overcame a late-blown lead to take Game 1 in its series against Missouri Baptist. The Cougars scored six runs over the final two innings to knock off the Spartans 11-5.
Columbia (33-7, 13-4 American Midwest Conference) controlled the game early, scoring four runs in the first three innings and holding a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth before the Spartans (17-20, 10-6) scratched across their first run.
Cougars starter Bryce Taylor pitched well through the first six innings, allowing one run before getting into trouble in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Spartans tagged both Taylor and reliever Kaleb Richards for four runs in the frame to tie the game at five.
Columbia responded in the next inning. The Cougars plated three runs in the frame, with Cougars catcher Riley Poulton breaking through first with an RBI single. Poulton finished the day 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
After a scoreless bottom of the eighth from Richards, Columbia scored three more coming from a bases-loaded walk and a Spartans error that plated two more. Richards worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win.
Columbia wraps up its series against Missouri Baptist with a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday in St. Louis.
Stars postseason aspirations crushed by Hannibal-LaGrange
Stephens softball's aspirations to qualify for the American Midwest Conference Tournament ended Friday after losing both games to Hannibal-LaGrange 6-1 and 8-6.
The Stars lost their seventh consecutive game, dropping to 8-22 overall and 3-13 in AMC play. With the two losses, plus Williams Baptist’s sweep over Health Sciences and Pharmacy earlier, the Stars have been eliminated from the AMC Tournament which starts May 3rd.
With the season on the line going into Game 2, the Stars matched the Trojans' opening two runs in the first inning before scoring three more in the second and one in the third.
That was all Stephens mustered with the bats, with the Trojans scoring two runs in the fourth to make it 6-4. Although Clara Pyle allowed five hits and one earned run through six innings, the Trojans tied the game in the seventh with no outs.
The fatal blow came after Grace Tath walked the first batter to kick off the eighth inning, which set Madison Staley up for the bunt. That proved to be a dagger to the Stars' season, with two throwing errors turning it into an inside-the-park home run.
Game 1 was much less of an affair with Emily Bohm pitching a six-inning one hitter before handing the ball to Sierra Adkins for the final three outs. Bohm’s only allowed runner came in the first inning off Anabel Throckmorton's double.
Although Stephens got two hits in the seventh, the game was never in question. The Trojans got their bats going against Gillian Hale (2-11), who gave up eight hits, five runs and three earned runs through five innings. Cassidy Filipiak came in for the final two innings, allowing two hits and a run.
The Stars' final games are at 2 p.m and 4 p.m Saturday against Missouri Baptist at Battle.
MU track and field with several standout performers at Alabama
Missouri track and field had several standout performers at the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Melissa Menghini won the women's 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:22.04.
Reilly Revord broke her personal record by five seconds in the 1,500 with a time of 4:25.65 while William Sinclair finished second at 3:41.75 in the men's event, the second-fastest in MU history.
Davis Helmerich claimed the second-fastest men's 1500 time with a 3:43.35 finish, which was good for sixth place.