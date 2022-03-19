Columbia College baseball split its first two games against Lyon in its first American Midwest Conference series this season.
On Saturday at Battle, the Cougars were trounced 19-10 in a seven-inning first game, but redeemed themselves in a nine-inning second game, winning 7-2.
“We used our usual rotation, we just had so far behind so early and played so poorly that I made some wholesale changes,” Columbia coach Darren Munns said. “We have some some really good depth, and I want to try to give us some juice with some guys off the bench to get back in the game. And they did that, they fought but we just couldn't get stops. Give Lyon credit, they have a really good ball club.”
In the first game, the Scots scored three runs in the first frame against Dan Fick, who was the Cougars’ ERA leader heading into the game. After a leadoff single, Joe Weatherford drove in Troy Strack with a ground ball RBI single to right field. Two at-bats later, Weatherford scored after an errant throw was made by catcher Indy Stanley when Aaron Hurd stole second. Alec White’s ground rule double to center gave Lyon (16-11, 1-1 AMC) a 3-0 lead through one inning.
Columbia starter Fick (3-1) pitched just 2⅓ innings, his shortest outing in six starts this season. After a three up, three down second, the freshman allowed two more runs in the third. The third batter in the third, Alan West, hit a double to center that made it 4-0 Scots. With the bases loaded, Fick hit Tristan Buschow’s helmet, walking him and sending a run home.
After Buschow’s free pass, Pharon Pilgrim replaced Fick on the mound. Pilgrim got out of the two out, bases loaded jam in the third.
In the bottom of the third, the Cougars (18-4, 1-1) scored their first run through a Stanley triple to deep left-center.
Things got ugly for Columbia in the top of the fourth. Lyon scored seven runs, three of which came on two Cougars errors. Pilgrim allowed six runs before getting pulled for Jimmy Layton.
Coming into the game with the bases full, Layton hit Hurd with a pitch and sent home the Scots’ 12th run.
There wasn’t much Columbia could do to muster a comeback. The Cougars did most of their damage in Lyon starter Clayton Burke’s final three innings, scoring seven runs between the fourth and sixth.
Columbia used seven pitchers and made an astronomically high nine errors.
“I'm not sure we made nine errors all season,” Munns said. “But (I'm) proud of our guys how they bounce back. Yet, hopefully game two is more like us and we pitch and play defense.”
And the Cougars did just that in game two, allowing only two runs and recording just one error.
Another reason Columbia bounced back was scoring seven runs unanswered in the first three innings.
The Cougars scored two in the second. Jarrett Newell sent a run home on a sacrifice fly to center field. On the final play of the inning, Myles Jasper scored from third on Andrew Paten’s attempted steal of second. Paten was tagged out in a pickle between first and second.
An inning later, Columbia had its highest scoring frame Saturday, notching five runs.
Stanley started the scoring with an RBI single to right field.
The Cougars’ second run came when Devyn Lopez reached on a fielder’s choice that sent Braden Desonia home.
Newell picked up two more RBI, singling down the right field line.
Paten’s RBI single gave Columbia its final run of the third.
Columbia starter Bryce Taylor pitched 3⅔ innings, getting pulled after a rocky fourth.
All of the Scots’ scoring occurred in the fourth. Buschow drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Strack’s RBI single to center was Lyon’s and the game’s final scoring play.
Following Strack’s at-bat, Kaleb Richards replaced Taylor on the mound.
Richards pitched the final 5⅓ innings for Columbia and was credited with the win, his third this season. The freshman recorded six strikeouts and allowed five hits.
The final, series deciding game between the Cougars and Scots is at noon Sunday in Columbia.
“It's gonna be a dogfight,” Munns said. “We play Lyon every year and they're really good. We've had some great battles with them, tomorrow will be no different. JP Schneider will get the ball for us. He’s been in our rotation all year, he's a senior, and I expect him to compete and give us a chance to win.”