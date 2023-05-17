No. 3 seed Columbia College baseball lost to University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) but beat Reinhardt to stay alive in the NAIA Championship Opening Round on Wednesday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The Cougars were crushed 18-4 by top-seeded Cumberlands in their first game of the day. The Patriots (48-6) led 10-1 after four innings in the blowout.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14