No. 3 seed Columbia College baseball lost to University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky) but beat Reinhardt to stay alive in the NAIA Championship Opening Round on Wednesday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The Cougars were crushed 18-4 by top-seeded Cumberlands in their first game of the day. The Patriots (48-6) led 10-1 after four innings in the blowout.
The loss set Columbia up for an elimination game against Reinhardt, which the Cougars won 9-6.
A five-run bottom of the fourth gave Columbia a 7-3 lead. Riley Poulton, Indy Stanley and Tyler Renn homered in the inning.
Cougars leadoff hitter Braden DeSonia went 4-for-5 with two home runs.
Columbia (40-14) will need to beat Cumberlands twice Thursday to advance. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
CC softball’s season ends with two losses to Marian
Third-seeded Columbia College softball lost twice against No. 1 seed Marian (Indiana) in the NAIA Championship Opening Round in Indianapolis. The Cougars needed to win just one game to move on to the World Series. Instead, the two losses ended their season.
In Game 1, Marian left fielder Savannah Baker plated the game’s first run with a sacrafice fly in the top of the seventh. Columbia went down in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal a 1-0 loss.
Ella Schouten, a Rock Bridge alum, allowed four hits while walking one and striking out nine in a complete-game effort.
The Cougars took an early lead in Game 2 before falling 8-1.
Columbia (26-19) left fielder Suzanna Shanks brought in a run with a single in the top of the second to put the Cougars ahead 1-0, but Marian (49-7) scored three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Cougars men’s golf moves up in NAIA Championships
Columbia College men’s golf shot 13-over 301 in the second round of the NAIA Championship at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The Cougars moved up two spots into a tie for 21st at 39-over 615.
Columbia freshman Giacomo Comerio shot 2-over 74. He leads the Cougars and is tied for 35th on the individual leaderboard at 4-over 148.
Columbia continues play in the tournament Thursday.