Columbia College baseball swept its doubleheader against Evangel College on Friday. It was the first day of a two-day set against Evangel.
The Cougars opened the day with a 5-1 win. Columbia starter Dan Fick pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits as well as striking out five over his seven innings of work. Fick moved to 2-0 on the year.
The game was 2-1 entering the seventh inning before the Cougars pulled away in the top of the frame, scoring three runs with two outs. A Tom McKenna two-run homerun punctuated the inning.
The second game was a shootout, with Columbia winning 10-8 behind 12 hits. It was not a clean game; the Cougars committed three errors and the Valor committed two.
Each starter went 1⅔ innings with Cougars starter JP Schneider allowing six runs+,+ and Valor starter Zach Johnston being chased after seven allowed.
Columbia (10-3) jumped all over Evangel (8-5) when Kole Ficken cranked a grand slam in the top of the first before Evangel capitalized on a Cougar error to tie the game at four after the first.
Columbia tacked on three more in the top of the second, but was then held scoreless in the following three innings, allowing Evangel to take an 8-7 lead.
Columbia got the bats going again in the sixth, capitalizing on another Evangel error to score three runs. Columbia kept Evangel off the board after that with Alex Grellner nailing down his third save to secure the win.
Columbia College will be back in action with the first game of a doubleheader at noon Saturday in Springfield. The second game will be at 2:30 p.m.
Stephens softball gets no hit in game one; swept by Park
Stephens softball's two freshman pitchers struggled in the doubleheader, with the Stars losing both games on the road to Park 11-0 and 8-1.
Pirates pitcher Lexie Duncan (2-1) threw a five inning no-hitter, only facing 19 batters and striking out six.
Stars pitcher Lindsay Picha (0-2) was pulled early from Game 1 after three innings, giving up nine hits and six earned runs. Gillian Hale pitched a flawless fourth inning in relief but never got a chance back out on the mound with the Pirates taking the game 11-0 after five innings.
Hale (1-3) returned to the mound for Game 2, where she gave up nine hits and six earned runs in five innings before being pulled for Grace Tath in the sixth inning.
The Stars couldn’t match the Pirates' batting, only getting four hits and an unearned run, resulting in the 8-1 defeat.
Adrianna Solary (2-1) was credited with the win for Park after pitching all seven innings.
The Stars (3-7) have the weekend off before returning to action at 1 p.m. Thursday in a doubleheader at Missouri Valley. The Stars are 0-12 all-time against the Vikings
Columbia College softball picks up two invitational wins
The Cougars split their two Friday games at the Gulf Coast Invitational, losing 2-0 to Texas A&M Texarkana but beating No. 20 Morningside 2-1.
At the time of publication, no box scores were available for either game.
Columbia College play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 11 Georgia Gwinnett.