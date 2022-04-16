After having its 12-game win streak snapped Friday, Columbia College baseball swept its Saturday doubleheader against William Woods to take the series. The sweep kept Columbia in first place in the American Midwest Conference.
Columbia (32-6, 12-3) took the first game 4-1 behind a dominant performance from starter Dan Fick. Fick pitched a complete game, giving up one unearned run over seven innings while striking out seven, walking two and allowing four hits. Fick picked up the win and moved to 5-1.
The game was scoreless until first baseman Kole Ficken knocked in two on a single in the fifth. Shortstop Devyn Lopez also had two RBI in the contest and was the only Cougar with multiple hits.
William Woods (23-13, 10-5) was unable to get the bats going in the second game as well, as the Owls were again held to just one run on just three hits.
Jake Deakins was the starter for Columbia and gave up a run in three innings of work, but the Cougars were carried by Andrew Paten who pitched the remainder of the game. Over his six innings of work, Paten allowed just one baserunner, a single in the seventh, and struck out nine batters.
Paten would be credited for the win and move to 1-0 on the season.
Columbia trailed 1-0 until Bryce Torricelli knotted the game up with an RBI single in the fourth. The game remained even until the sixth inning when a throwing error from Owls starter Jared Stephens allowed Jarrett Newell and Kellen Williamson to score the decisive runs.
Columbia will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it takes on Central Methodist in Columbia.
Columbia College lacrosse knocks off William Penn in first round of KCAC Tournament
After suffering a 16-5 drubbing against William Penn last Tuesday, Columbia College defeated William Penn 10-8 on the road in the first round of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
Freshman goalie Bryce Peltier was spectacular, saving 18 shots throughout the game. Columbia (9-6, 8-3) was led in scoring by Joseph Reed, who had four goals on eight shots. Trevor Doren also had a hat trick in the contest.
The difference came in the third quarter when Columbia found the net three times, twice by Reed, and held William Penn (11-5, 7-3) scoreless in the frame to take a four-goal lead into the fourth.
A couple of late goals weren’t enough for William Penn, and the Cougars advanced to the second round where they will face off against No. 1 seed St. Ambrose at 4 p.m. Thursday in Atchison, Kansas.