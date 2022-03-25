Columbia College baseball rebounded after its first series loss of the year by sweeping a doubleheader against Williams Baptist. The Cougars scored 31 runs in their 17-10 and 14-3 wins.
The first game was a wild win that required extra innings. Columbia (20-5, 3-2 American Midwest Conference) dominated much of the game, leading 10-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before things began to go sideways.
Cougars starter Dan Fick was relieved in the seventh after giving up two runs over six, and Williams Baptist (15-11, 2-3) jumped all over Columbia's bullpen. The Eagles scored eight runs to tie the game off of three different Cougars relievers in the inning, capped off by Palmer Campbell's two-RBI double.
Kaleb Richards entered and stopped the bleeding in the seventh and pitched another three scoreless innings to move to 4-0 on the year.
The score remained even at 10 before Columbia exploded for seven runs in the tenth, with the exclamation point via a three-run home run from Kole Ficken.
The Cougars finished the game with 19 hits, and four players had three or more hits. Columbia also benefited from five Williams Baptist errors.
Columbia kept the bats hot in its second game against Williams Baptist.
Columbia got two quick runs on Kellen Williamson's home run in the first before breaking it open in the fifth after Indy Stanley's home run to make it 6-0.
Williams Baptist committed seven errors and Columbia took full advantage with eight of its fourteen runs being unearned.
Columbia will finish its series against William Baptist at noon Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Columbia softball swept in doubleheader by MidAmerica Nazarene
Columbia College softball was swept in its home-opening doubleheader against MidAmerica Nazarene, 13-2 and 10-6.
Columbia (10-10) was blown out in its first game. MidAmerica Nazarene (16-4) scored six in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to go up 13-0. Emily King's two-run home run was all Columbia could muster before the game was called after five innings as a mercy rule.
Columbia starter Lexi Dickerson was tagged for five runs in 2⅓ innings and took the loss, moving her record to 1-3.
The Cougars got the bats going in the second game but were undone by their six errors in the loss.
After finding themselves in a 3-0 hole going into the bottom of the first that saw the Cougars commit three errors, Columbia answered with four runs, including three long balls to take the lead.
The Pioneers tied it in the second, but Columbia regained the lead in the third after Athena Wheeler's second home run of the game, along with Avgustina Arbova's solo shot to make it 6-4.
However, the Cougars got in their own way again in the fourth as Columbia committed two critical errors that led to the Pioneers picking up five more runs. Columbia proved unable to get back on the board after that.
Columbia starter Ella Schouten picked up just her second loss after giving up nine runs, five earned, on eight hits and a walk in 3⅓ innings pitched before she was relieved by Madison Ramsey who gave up one earned run in 3⅔ innings.
Columbia will look to rebound in a doubleheader against Lyon at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Antimi Softball Complex in Columbia. It will be the first conference series of the season for the Cougars.