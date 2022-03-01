Columbia College baseball took on Missouri Valley in its 10th contest of the season and brought back an 8-6 victory after first baseman Kole Ficken hit a walk-off three-run home run in the seventh inning.
The Cougars (8-2) found themselves in an early hole when Missouri Valley (5-4) jumped all over starter Jimmy Layton for six hits and three runs. Layton was pulled before getting an out, and freshman Kaleb Williams escaped the jam in relief.
Williams retired seven of eight batters faced, striking out five to settle the game down.
Columbia struggled to get its offense going, registering just one hit — a solo home run from Indy Staley — in the first four innings against Vikings starter Christopher Nielsen.
The Cougars finally got to Nielsen in the fifth, tagging the starter for three to tie the game. Columbia took its first lead of the game in the sixth on a David Dell sac-fly that scored Jarrett Newell.
Missouri Valley, however, took the lead right back in the top of the seventh with a 2-RBI double from first baseman Jayden Mah who went 3-4 on the day.
The Cougars wasted no time against Vikings closer Josias Mogollan. The first two Columbia batters, Myles Jasper and Stanley, reached base before Ficken walked it off.
The Cougars will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Battle against No. 22 MidAmerica Nazarene.
Stephens softball drops both in doubleheader with Lincoln
After sweeping the weekend, Stephens crashed down to earth Tuesday, losing both games against Lincoln.
The first game, the Stars lost 11-0 in six innings. Jordan Galliher allowed three hits on the day for the Blue Tigers. Gillian Hale had two of the three hits for the Stars, extending her hitting streak to five games. However on the mound, Hale had her roughest outing yet, allowing 13 hits and eight earned runs.
Lincoln did its damage in the final two frames, scoring three in the fifth inning and five in the sixth. The conga line of runs continued into the second game, where the Blue Tigers scored six runs in the first inning, propelling them to an 11-6 victory.
Hale hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third, extending her hitting streak to six and earning her first career home run. Stephens scored twice in the seventh inning, but it was not enough. Aidan Dayberry picked up the win after pitching six innings with five hits allowed and four earned runs. Lindsay Picha picked up the loss, with 13 hits and nine earned runs.
Stephens’ next game is at noon Saturday in Parkville in a doubleheader against Park.