Columbia College baseball won its first two of a four-game series against Viterbo on Monday at Battle.
Dan Fick threw a complete-game shutout in the Cougars’ 4-0 victory against the V-Hawks. The freshman allowed just two hits and recorded seven strikeouts.
In his only at-bat, pinch hitter Bryce Torricelli hit a single to center field that drove in two of Columbia’s four runs.
Viterbo starter Kyle Gilbertson pitched all six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk.
The V-Hawks’ three errors were costly. Half of the Cougars’ runs came on two Viterbo fielding mistakes.
In the second game, Columbia’s Braden Desonia hit a walk-off single down the line in its 3-2 triumph against the V-Hawks.
Starter Bryce Taylor had a solid outing for the Cougars, pitching five innings and giving up no runs on three hits while registering nine strikeouts.
Alex Grellner was credited with the win for Columbia, his second this season. He pitched the final ⅔ inning, allowing no runs and striking out one.
The Cougars and V-Hawks both had six hits in the game. Three of Columbia’s hits came in the bottom of the sixth.
V-Hawks reliever John McMurray was credited with the loss. The freshman gave up three hits in the sixth, including Desonia’s game-winning single.
Columbia is back in action against Viterbo in a doubleheader beginning at noon Tuesday in Columbia.
Columbia College lacrosse crushes Clarke
Joseph Reed netted a career-high eight goals in Columbia College men’s lacrosse‘s 19-9 win against Clarke.
It took Reed only 14 minutes and 13 seconds to score a hat trick. He bagged all three of the Cougars’ goals in the first quarter. Columbia outscored the Pride 3-0 through one quarter.
Another Cougar with a big day offensively was John Thomas, who scored a career-high five goals.
Columbia (2-4) registered 45 shots and had 35 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Clarke (0-1) recorded 31 shots and put 17 shots on net.
The Cougars’ next game is at 5 p.m. March 22 in Columbia against Ottawa.
CC men’s golf sits in first after first day of Ron Streck Invitational
Columbia College men’s golf posted a 20-over-par 304 and currently sit in first place after the first day of the Ron Streck Invitational at MeadowBrook Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Cougars’ Noah Wilson is tied for first on the individual leaderboard through the first round and shot a 1-over-par 72.
Following Wilson, Columbia’s scores were Cameron VanLeer, who carded 76 and is tied for fourth; Pedro Marchioni, who signed for 77 and is currently eighth; and Preston Bennett, who recorded 79 and is tied for 11th.
Kanon Kendrick also played for the Cougars, though his round wasn’t counted toward the team score. Kendrick shot an 80 and is tied for 14th.
Columbia continues play in the Ron Streck Invitational at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
CC women’s golf leads Ron Streck Invitational
Columbia College women’s golf recorded a 52-over-par 340 and leads the way after the first round of the Ron Streck Invitational at MeadowBrook Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cougars’ Haleigh Berry is first on the individual leaderboard through one round after signing for 79.
After Berry, Columbia’s scores were Emily Strunck, who shot 84 and is in third; Lillian Knipfel, who posted 88 and is currently 10th; and Carson Hall, who carded 89 and is tied for 11th.
Cassidy McAlpine and Sydney Willingham’s rounds weren’t counted toward the team score. McAlpine shot 92 and is tied for 15th, and Willingham, who is competing as an individual, carded 94 and is tied for 17th.
Columbia willbegin the final round in the Ron Streck Invitational at 9 a.m. Tuesday.