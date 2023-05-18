Third-seeded Columbia College baseball lost 8-6 against top seed Cumberlands in the title game of its NAIA Championship Opening Round bracket Thursday in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It was the Cougars' second loss in the double-elimination event — both coming against the Patriots — and thus ended their season short of the World Series.
Columbia took a two-run lead into the seventh inning, but Cumberlands scored five straight runs, including a three-run home run from catcher Charlie Muniz in the bottom of the seventh, to flip the script.
Duffin Makings, the Cougars' designated hitter, hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to cut the Patriots' lead to two, but that was as far as Columbia's comeback attempt got.
First baseman Brayden McGinnis, second baseman Tom McKenna and center fielder Indy Stanley each hit solo home runs for the Cougars in the contest. Right fielder Braden DeSonia and shortstop Devyn Lopez both drove home one run.
Right-hander Pierce Hartmann (3-3) started on the mound for the Cougars and took the loss. He gave up seven hits and six earned runs while striking out nine in seven innings of work.
CC needed to beat Cumberlands, which was the host of the opening-round site, in consecutive games Thursday to advance.
The Cougars end their season with a 40-15 record, the most wins in program history, and an American Midwest Conference Tournament title.
Comerio continues play for Cougars at national championship
Columbia College men's golf freshman Giacomo Comerio continued play as an individual at the NAIA National Championship, posting 4-over 76 in the third round at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, to drop to 8 over and tied for 42nd on the leaderboard.
The Cougars missed the cut at the halfway stage of the tournament after shooting 39 over the opening two rounds, which was nine strokes behind the 18th and final spot into the final two rounds.
Comerio was among the top five individuals on a non-qualifying team after a pair of 74s in his opening 36 holes, which allowed him to keep competing for the individual title. Victoria (BC) golfer Robin Conlan currently holds the lead at 6 under.
Comerio will begin his fourth and final round at 11:15 a.m. CDT Friday.