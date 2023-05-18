Third-seeded Columbia College baseball lost 8-6 against No. 1 seed Cumberlands in the title game of its NAIA Championship Opening Round bracket Thursday in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It was the Cougars’ second loss in the double-elimination event — both coming against the Patriots — and thus ended their season short of the NAIA World Series.

Columbia took a two-run lead into the seventh inning, but Cumberlands scored five straight runs, including a three-run home run from catcher Charlie Muniz in the bottom of the seventh, to flip the script.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.