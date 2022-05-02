Columbia College baseball had two players earn AMC weekly honors after a series win over Central Baptist. Sophomore infielder Kellen Williamson was named AMC player of the week, while freshman pitcher Bryce Taylor was chosen as AMC pitcher of the week.
Williamson was the MVP in the Central Baptist series, going 7 for 11 from the plate with three extra-base hits and six RBI. He also scored five times.
Taylor continued to build on his stellar freshman season, going six innings — striking out 10 and allowing just three hits. Taylor also picked up the win in his lone start.
The Cougars will be back in action for the second day of the AMC tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday in O'Fallon. The Cougars will play Missouri Baptist, Harris-Stowe or Williams Baptist — which will be determined on Day 1 of the tournament.
Opening rounds of AMC golf tournament postponed
Rounds one and two of the AMC Men's Golf Championship were suspended due to weather. The teams will finish out Round 1, and then play Rounds 2 and 3 beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Mountain Home, Ark.