Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779.
The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
The two-day event at Hastings College marked the second top 3 finish for Columbia to start its season after the cougars finished third in the Lions Classic.
Jordyn Czerw notched her second individual win of the season, and Mollie Goodwin finished 16th individually.
Columbia returns to action Nov. 19-20 for the Clash of the Spartans in St. Charles.
